Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/5/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FIRST SOLAR INC (FSLR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Solar, Inc. is a photovoltaic (PV) solar technology and manufacturing company. It is focused on enabling power generation needs with its advanced, thin film PV technology. The Company's primary segment is its modules business, which involves the design, manufacture, and sale of CdTe solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. Third-party customers of the segment include system developers, independent power producers, utilities, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners and operators. The Company's products include the Series 7 Module and Series 6 Plus module. Its Series 6 Plus module is a glass laminate approximately 4ft x 6ft in size that encapsulates thin film PV semiconductor materials. Its Series 7 module has a larger form factor of approximately 4ft x 7ft in size. The Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules had an average power output of 459 watts and 531 watts, respectively.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST SOLAR INC

FSLR Guru Analysis

FSLR Fundamental Analysis

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP (PCTY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paylocity Holding Corporation is a provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll software solutions. Its HCM and payroll platform offers a product suite that helps businesses attract and retain talent, build culture and connection with their employees, and streamline and automate human resource (HR) and payroll processes. It provides its software-as-a-service solutions to clients across the United States. Its product suite includes various categories, such as payroll, human resources, time and labor, talent, benefits and employee experience. Its payroll product suite includes payroll and tax services, on demand payment and garnishments, and others. Its human resources product suite includes human resources, workflows and documents and HR edge, and others. Talent product suite includes recruiting, onboarding and market pay. Its employee experiences product suite includes community, video and employee voice. It also offers an all-in-one spending management platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP

PCTY Guru Analysis

PCTY Fundamental Analysis

BELDEN INC (BDC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Belden Inc. is a global supplier of complete connection solutions. Its Smart Infrastructure Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure and broadband solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. Its vertical markets include data centers, government, healthcare, and hospitality. Its Broadband Solutions primarily serve broadband and wireless service providers. Smart Infrastructure Solutions product lines include copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and secure, high performance signal extension and matrix switching systems. Its Automation Solutions segment at Belden provides network infrastructure and digitization solutions to enable its customers to make data-based business decisions. Its primary markets include discrete automation, process automation, energy, and mass transit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BELDEN INC

BDC Guru Analysis

BDC Fundamental Analysis

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS INC (ALRM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides a platform for intelligently connected property. Its cloud-based platform offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions addressing global opportunities in the residential, multi-family, small business and enterprise commercial markets. The Company's segments include Alarm.com and Other. Its Alarm.com segment represents its cloud-based and Software platforms for intelligently connected property and related solutions. Its Other segment is focused on researching, developing and offering residential and commercial automation solutions and energy management products and services in adjacent markets. Its platform integrates with a growing variety of IoT devices through its apps and interfaces. Its solution suite includes security, video and video analytics, energy management, access control, electric utility grid management, indoor gunshot detection, water management, health and wellness, personal safety and data-rich emergency response.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ALARM.COM HOLDINGS INC

ALRM Guru Analysis

ALRM Fundamental Analysis

JABIL INC (JBL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jabil Inc. provides comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. The Company provides comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. The Companys Regulated Industries segment is focused on regulated markets and includes revenues from customers primarily in the automotive and transportation, healthcare and packaging, and renewable energy infrastructure industries. Its Intelligent Infrastructure segment is focused on the modern digital ecosystem including artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and includes revenues from customers primarily in the capital equipment, cloud and data center infrastructure, and networking and communications industries. Its Connected Living and Digital Commerce segment is focused on digitalization and automation, including warehouse automation and robotics. The Company is also engaged in drug development and manufacturing solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of JABIL INC

JBL Guru Analysis

JBL Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.