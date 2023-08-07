Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 8/7/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

KLA CORP (KLAC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KLA Corporation (KLA) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions and services for the semiconductor and related electronics industries. The Company offers a portfolio of device manufacturing, inspection and metrology products and related service, software and other offerings support research and development (R&D) and manufacturing of integrated circuits (IC), wafers and reticles. It also offers technologically advanced, yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions to address various manufacturing stages of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB), Flat Panel Displays (FPD), Specialty Semiconductor Devices (SD) and other electronic components. Its segment includes Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection, and Other. The Semiconductor Process Control segment provides a portfolio of inspection, metrology and data analytics products as well as related service offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

AMPHENOL CORPORATION (APH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphenol Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cables. The Company operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. The Harsh Environment Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of ruggedized interconnect products, including connectors and interconnect systems, printed circuits and printed circuit assemblies and other products. The Communications Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of connector and interconnect systems, including high speed, radio frequency, power, fiber optic and other products, together with antennas. The Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of sensors, sensor-based systems, connectors, and value-add interconnect systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

PAYCHEX, INC. (PAYX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paychex, Inc. is a provider of human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits and insurance services for small-to-medium-sized businesses and their employees across the United States and parts of Europe. The Company offers a portfolio of HCM technology and HR advisory solutions that help its clients navigate the challenges of HR. Its clients have the option of doing payroll online using its software as a service (SaaS) technology, outsourcing to its payroll specialists, or using a combination of those solutions. Payroll is integrated with HCM software modules for clients who have more complex HR needs. It also provides comprehensive HR outsourcing through its administrative services organization and PEO solutions. The Company's HCM SaaS platform is Paychex Flex, which provides workforce management throughout the employee life cycle from recruiting and hiring to retirement, including recruiting, onboarding, HR, time and attendance and employee benefits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

CDW CORP (CDW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CDW Corporation is a technology company that is a multi-brand provider of information technology (IT) solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The Company's array of offerings ranges from discrete hardware and software products to integrated IT solutions and services that include on-premises and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience and security. The Company's business segments include Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Company's Corporate segment primarily serves the United States private sector business customers. The Small Business segment primarily serves the United States private sector business customers. The Public segment comprises government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions in the United States. The Company's solutions are delivered in physical, virtual and cloud-based environments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

INFOSYS LTD ADR (INFY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services. Its segments are enterprises in Financial Services and Insurance; enterprises in Manufacturing; enterprises in Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods and Logistics; enterprises in the Energy, Utilities, Resources and Services; enterprises in Communication, Telecom OEM and Media; enterprises in Hi-Tech; enterprises in Life Sciences and Healthcare; and all other segments. All other segments represent the operating segments of businesses in India, Japan, China, Infosys Public Services, and other enterprises in public services. Its core services include application management services, proprietary application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, and support and integration services. Its products and platforms include Finacle, Panaya, Skava, and LEAP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

