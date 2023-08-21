Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 8/21/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories and sells a range of related services. The Company's products include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch and accessories. The Company operates various platforms, including the App Store, which allows customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, video, games and podcasts. Apple offers digital content through subscription-based services, including Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+. Apple also offers a range of other services, such as AppleCare, iCloud, Apple Card and Apple Pay. Apple sells its products and resells third-party products in a range of markets, including directly to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise and government customers through its retail and online stores and its direct sales force.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC (TXN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Company's Analog segment product lines include Power and Signal Chain. Power includes products that help customers manage power in electronic systems. Its broad portfolio is designed to manage power requirements across different voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, direct current (DC)/DC switching regulators, alternating current (AC)/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references and lighting products. Signal Chain includes products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control. The Embedded Processing segment includes microcontrollers, digital signal processors (DSPs), and applications processors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

KLA CORP (KLAC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KLA Corporation is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions and services for the semiconductor and related electronics industries. The Company offers a portfolio of inspection and metrology products, and related services, software and other offerings, supports research and development (R&D) and manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs), wafers and reticles. Its segments include Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process and PCB, Display and Component Inspection. Semiconductor Process Control segment provides comprehensive portfolio of inspection, metrology and software products, and related services, helping IC, wafer, reticle/mask and chemical/materials manufacturers achieve target yields throughout the entire fabrication process, from R&D to final volume production. The Specialty Semiconductor Process segment develops and sells advanced vacuum deposition and etch process tools, which are used by a range of specialty semiconductor customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION (LRCX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Its products and services are designed to help its customers build devices that are used in a variety of electronic products, including mobile phones, personal computers, servers, wearables, automotive vehicles, and data storage devices. Its product families include ALTUS, SABRE, SOLA, SPEED, Striker, VECTOR, Flex, Kiyo, Syndion, Versys Metal, Coronus, DV-Prime , Da Vinci , EOS , and SP Series. Its customer base includes semiconductor memory, foundry, and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) that make products, such as non-volatile memory (NVM), dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and logic devices. It offers services in areas, such as nanoscale applications enablement, chemistry, plasma and fluidics, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

EPAM SYSTEMS INC (EPAM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EPAM Systems, Inc. is a digital transformation services and product engineering company. The Company provides digital platform engineering and software development services to customers located around the world, primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It maintains a group of testing and quality assurance professionals with experience across a range of technology platforms and industry verticals. This group performs software application testing, test management, automation and consulting services focused on helping customers improve their existing software testing and quality assurance practices. It has integrated consulting teams across business, experience, technology and data. The functional business is engaged in technology platforms and their interactions, as well as the application of data science and machine learning, to deliver insights into its customers' business. Its digital and service design practice provides strategy, design, creative and program management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

