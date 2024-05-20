Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/20/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. (AMAT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Materials, Inc. is a materials engineering solutions provider. The Company provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. Its segments include Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services (AGS), and Display and Adjacent Markets. Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips, also referred to as integrated circuits (ICs). AGS segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment and factory automation software for semiconductor, display and other products. Display and Adjacent Markets segment is comprised of products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays (LCDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), and other display technologies for monitors, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

AMAT Guru Analysis

AMAT Fundamental Analysis

APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and sells a variety of related services. Its product categories include iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Wearables, Home and Accessories. Its software platforms include iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Its services include advertising, AppleCare, cloud services, digital content and payment services. It operates various platforms, including the App Store, that allow customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, video, games and podcasts. It also offers digital content through subscription-based services, including Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple News+ and Apple TV+. Its products include iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, Mac Pro, and others. It also provides DarwinAI, which specializes in visual quality inspection using its Explainable AI platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of APPLE INC

AAPL Guru Analysis

AAPL Fundamental Analysis

WW GRAINGER INC (GWW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a broad line, distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two segments: High-Touch Solutions North America (High-Touch Solutions N.A.) and Endless Assortment. High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment provides value-added MRO solutions. This segment primarily includes the Grainger-branded businesses in the United States (U.S.), Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Endless Assortment segment provides a streamlined and transparent online platform. The Endless Assortment segment includes the Company's Zoro Tools, Inc. (Zoro) and MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (MonotaRO) online channels which operate predominately in the United States and Japan. The Company's product offering is grouped under several broad categories, including safety and security, material handling and storage, pumps and plumbing equipment, and cleaning and maintenance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WW GRAINGER INC

GWW Guru Analysis

GWW Fundamental Analysis

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is engaged in the design, distribution, and retail of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company's segments include company-operated stores and direct to consumer. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for a healthy lifestyle, including athletic activities, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also offers apparel designed for being on the move and fitness-inspired accessories. Its technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories, which are sold through a chain of company-operated stores, direct to consumers through e-commerce, outlets, sales to wholesale accounts, license and supply arrangements, recommence, and sales from temporary locations. It also offers in-home connected fitness and associated content subscriptions through lululemon Studio. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC

LULU Guru Analysis

LULU Fundamental Analysis

ALPHABET INC (GOOGL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alphabet Inc. is a holding company. The Company's segments include Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets. The Google Services segment includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Google Cloud segment includes infrastructure and platform services, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. Its Other Bets segment is engaged in the sale of healthcare-related services and Internet services. Its Google Cloud provides enterprise-ready cloud services, including Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. Google Cloud Platform provides access to solutions such as cybersecurity, databases, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) offerings, including its AI infrastructure, Vertex AI platform, and Duet AI for Google Cloud. Google Workspace includes cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Calendar, Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet and other enterprise services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALPHABET INC

GOOGL Guru Analysis

GOOGL Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.