Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 10/30/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

KLA CORP (KLAC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KLA Corporation is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions and services for the semiconductor and related electronics industries. The Company offers a portfolio of inspection and metrology products, and related services, software and other offerings, supports research and development (R&D) and manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs), wafers and reticles. Its segments include Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process and PCB, Display and Component Inspection. Semiconductor Process Control segment provides comprehensive portfolio of inspection, metrology and software products, and related services, helping IC, wafer, reticle/mask and chemical/materials manufacturers achieve target yields throughout the entire fabrication process, from R&D to final volume production. The Specialty Semiconductor Process segment develops and sells advanced vacuum deposition and etch process tools, which are used by a range of specialty semiconductor customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KLA CORP

KLAC Guru Analysis

KLAC Fundamental Analysis

AMPHENOL CORPORATION (APH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphenol Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cables. The Company operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. The Harsh Environment Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of ruggedized interconnect products, including connectors and interconnect systems, printed circuits and printed circuit assemblies and other products. The Communications Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of connector and interconnect systems, including high speed, radio frequency, power, fiber optic and other products, together with antennas. The Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of sensors, sensor-based systems, connectors, and value-add interconnect systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMPHENOL CORPORATION

APH Guru Analysis

APH Fundamental Analysis

ACCENTURE PLC (ACN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accenture plc is a global professional services company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of services and solutions across strategy and consulting, technology, operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. Its services include application services, artificial intelligence, automation, business process outsourcing, business strategy, change management, cloud, customer experience, data and analytics, ecosystem partners, finance consulting, Industry X, infrastructure, marketing, operating models, security, supply chain management, technology consulting, technology innovation and zero-based budgeting (ZBB). It specializes in the SAP business technology platform that designs digital products and experiences for enterprise customers, including custom portals and Web solutions and mobile applications. It is also engaged in providing clients with quantitative and qualitative risk management and compliance services. It offers advisory and management services for infrastructure projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACCENTURE PLC

ACN Guru Analysis

ACN Fundamental Analysis

MASTERCARD INC (MA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mastercard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company allows users to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus. The Company's services facilitate transactions on its core network among account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments and other organizations in markets globally. Its products include consumer credit, consumer debit and prepaid, and commercial credit and debit. The Company offers additional payment capabilities that include automated clearing house (ACH) transactions (both batch and real-time account-based payments). The Company also offers other services, including cyber and intelligence solutions. The Company has connections across more than 210 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MASTERCARD INC

MA Guru Analysis

MA Fundamental Analysis

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP (CTSH) is a large-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services (FS), Health Sciences (HS), Products and Resources (P&R), and Communications, Media and Technology (CMT). The FS segment includes banking, capital markets, payments and insurance companies. The HS segment consists of healthcare providers and payers, as well as life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. The P&R segment includes manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy, and utility services. The CMT segment includes global communications, media and entertainment, education, information services and technology companies. Its services include digital services and solutions, consulting, application development, systems integration, quality engineering and assurance, application maintenance, infrastructure and security.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP

CTSH Guru Analysis

CTSH Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.