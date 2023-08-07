Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/7/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

STMICROELECTRONICS NV (ADR) (STM) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: STMicroelectronics N.V. is a Switzerland-based semiconductor company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company's segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS), and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG). The ADG segment comprises all dedicated automotive Integrated Circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. The AMS segment includes low-power analog ICs for all markets, smart power products; Touch Screen Controllers, Low Power Connectivity solutions for Internet of Things (IoT), and power conversion products, among others. The AMS segment comprises general purpose and secure microcontrollers, and Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory memories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

QUALCOMM INC (QCOM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Qualcomm Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry. The Company's segments Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on third generation/fourth generation/fifth generation (3G/4G/5G) and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia and global positioning system (GPS) products. QTL Segment grants licenses or otherwise provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which, among other rights, includes certain patent rights essential to and/or useful in the manufacture, sale and/or use of certain wireless products, including, without limitation, products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. QSI Segment makes strategic investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. (ADR) (TSM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of integrated circuit manufacturing services. The integrated circuit manufacturing services include process technology, special process technology, design ecosystem support, mask technology, 3DFabricTM advanced packaging and silicon stacking technology services. The Company has completed the transfer and mass production of 5nm technology, and is engaged in the research and development of 3nm process technology and 2nm process technology. The product application range covers the entire electronic application industry, including personal computers and peripheral products, information application products, wired and wireless communication system products, servers and data centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories and sells a range of related services. The Company's products include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch and accessories. The Company operates various platforms, including the App Store, which allows customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, video, games and podcasts. Apple offers digital content through subscription-based services, including Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+. Apple also offers a range of other services, such as AppleCare, iCloud, Apple Card and Apple Pay. Apple sells its products and resells third-party products in a range of markets, including directly to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise and government customers through its retail and online stores and its direct sales force.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Keysight Technologies, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions. It operates through two segments: Communications Solutions Group (CSG) and Electronics Industrial Solutions Group (EISG). Its CSG segment serves customers, including commercial communications and aerospace, defense, and government end markets. Its CSG's solutions consist of electronic design and test software, electronic measurement instruments, systems and related services. Its EISG segment provides test and measurement solutions and related services across a set of electronic industrial end markets, focusing on applications in the automotive and energy industries and measurement solutions for consumer electronics, education, general electronics design and manufacturing, and semiconductor design and manufacturing. The Company also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the product development lifecycle.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

