Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/5/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ENDAVA PLC - ADR (DAVA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Endava plc is a technology service provider. The Company provides a combination of product and technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and engineering to help customers become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms, and solutions. It uses its Distributed Enterprise Agile scaling framework, known as TEAM Enterprise Agile Scaling (TEAS). TEAS helps in designing, developing, and testing digital solutions, providing actionable insights into their business potential. It also provides training for the customers that helps them to develop their technical and soft skills. It serves clients in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom (TMT), consumer products, retail, mobility, and healthcare. The Company also provides outsourced development services across design, engineering and art/animation for PC and console video games and other digital entertainment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENDAVA PLC - ADR

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP (LSCC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a low-power programmable solution provider that develops technologies and monetizes through differentiated programmable logic semiconductor products, system solutions, design services and licenses. The Company is focused on solving customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. It is focused on delivering programmable logic products and related solutions based on low power, small size, and ease of use. It also serves its customers with intellectual property (IP) licensing. The Company's product development activities include new products, advanced packaging, existing product enhancements, software development tools, soft IP, and system solutions for high-growth applications, such as Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), fifth generation (5G) infrastructure, platform security and factory automation. It offers field-programmable gate array (FPGA) devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

