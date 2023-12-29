Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/29/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC (ALGM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer, and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs. The Company is a supplier of magnetic sensor IC solutions in the automotive market. Its sensor ICs enable its customers to precisely measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor drivers, power management ICs, light-emitting diode driver ICs and isolated gate drivers. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. The Company, through its subsidiary, Crocus Technology, Inc. offers advanced Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) sensor technology solutions to designers and manufacturers of industrial, automotive and consumer electronics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Keysight Technologies, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions. It operates through two segments: Communications Solutions Group (CSG) and Electronics Industrial Solutions Group (EISG). Its CSG segment serves customers, including commercial communications and aerospace, defense, and government end markets. Its CSG's solutions consist of electronic design and test software, electronic measurement instruments, systems and related services. Its EISG segment provides test and measurement solutions and related services across a set of electronic industrial end markets, focusing on applications in the automotive and energy industries and measurement solutions for consumer electronics, education, general electronics design and manufacturing, and semiconductor design and manufacturing. The Company also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the product development lifecycle.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRIMBLE INC (TRMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trimble Inc. is a provider of technology solutions. The Company enables professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, and operations and maintenance. The Geospatial segment primarily serves customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The segment product portfolios are focused on surveying and geospatial and geographic information systems (GIS). The Resources and Utilities segment serves customers working in agriculture, forestry and utilities. This segment product portfolio addresses the agriculture market. Its transportation solutions provide capabilities for the long-haul trucking and freight shipper markets. It offers a suite of solutions that provides fleet and transportation management systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ONTO INNOVATION INC (ONTO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Onto Innovation Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools for the semiconductor industry. The semiconductor industry includes process control tools that perform optical metrology on patterned and unpatterned wafers, wafer macro-defect inspection, including macro-inspection of both 2D and 3D wafer features, wafer substrate and panel substrate lithography systems, and process control analytical software. Its products are used by silicon wafer manufacturers, semiconductor device fabricators, and advanced packaging manufacturers operating in the semiconductor market. Its products include Automated Metrology Systems, Integrated Metrology Systems, Silicon Wafer All-surface Inspection/Characterization, Macro Defect Inspection, Automated Defect Classification and Pattern Analysis, Yield Analysis, Opaque Film Metrology, 4D Technology, Advanced Packaging Lithography, Process Control Software and Yield Management Software.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTERDIGITAL INC (IDCC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: InterDigital, Inc. is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, visual and related technologies. The Company licenses or intends to license its innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming. Its wholly owned subsidiaries hold a portfolio of approximately 28,800 patents and patent applications related to wireless communications, video coding, display technology, and other areas relevant to communications and entertainment products and services. The Company's video technology portfolio includes patents and applications relating to standards established by ISO/IEC Moving Picture Expert Group (MPEG), the ITU-T Video Coding Expert Group (VCEG), the Joint Collaborative Team on Video Coding (JCT-VC), and the Joint Video Expert Team (JVET), among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

