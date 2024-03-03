Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 3/3/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

ACM RESEARCH INC (ACMR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACM Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company offers two principal models of wet wafer cleaning equipment based on its Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) technology, Ultra C SAPS II and Ultra C SAPS V. It has also developed Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO) technology for application in wet wafer cleaning during the fabrication of 2D and 3D wafers with fine feature sizes. It has designed these tools for use in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), 3D NAND-flash memory chips, and compound semiconductor chips. The Company also develops, manufactures and sells a range of advanced packaging tools to wafer assembly and packaging customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC (ARLO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arlo Technologies, Inc. is engaged in combining the intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile apps with a variety of smart connected devices, which transform the way people experience the connected lifestyle. The Company is engaged in product designing, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge artificial intelligent (AI) capabilities focused on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for its users. The Company's products include Smart Connected Devices, Arlo Home Security System, Arlo Pro 5S, Arlo Go 2, Arlo Video Doorbell, Arlo Floodlight Camera, Arlo Ultra 2, Arlo Essential, Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, Arlo Pro 4, Arlo Essential Indoor and Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera. The Company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter, from any location with a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) or a cellular connection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY INC (ALKT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alkami Technology, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. Its solution, Alkami Platform offers an end-to-end set of digital banking software products. The Alkami Platform is a multi-tenant, single code base, continuous delivery platform. Its platform integrates with core system providers and other third-party fintech providers, and acts as the primary interaction point among consumers, businesses and financial institutions (FIs). The Alkami Platform allows FIs to onboard and engage new users with the support of a cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. Alkami Platform provides FIs with a complete digital banking solution designed to facilitate and meet the needs of both retail and business users. Its eight product categories, encompassing 32 products and more than 280 integrations include Account Opening & Loan Origination, Card Experience, Client Service, Extensibility, Financial Wellness, Security & Fraud Protection, Marketing & Analytics and Money Movement.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

DIGIMARC CORP (DMRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Digimarc Corporation is engaged in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through identities and cloud-based solutions. The Company operates through the automatic identification solutions segment. It offers a Digimarc Illuminate Platform, which is a distinctive software as a service that combines its digital watermarks and/or quick response (QR) codes with product cloud technologies. Through its digital watermarks, QR codes, and/or other digital tags, products can connect with the Web and interact with consumers and digital devices. Its Digimarc Validate protects product authenticity to ensure real products are in the right place. Its technology delivers covert digital watermarks and/or QR codes and a cloud-based record of product authentication information. Its Digimarc Engage unlocks an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers. Its Digimarc Recycle increases the recyclability of products and packaging through digital watermarks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

VTEX (VTEX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The Company's platform enables its customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. The platform is also designed to be the operating system for the commerce ecosystem, enabling enterprise brands and retailers to orchestrate their network of consumers, business partners, suppliers, and fulfillment providers in one place with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. The Company offers its solutions to business-to-business (B2B) commerce, business-to-consumer (B2C) commerce, headless commerce, e-commerce marketplace, and omnichannel B2C commerce. It has over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries. Its subsidiaries include VTEX Argentina S.A., VTEX Day Eventos LTDA and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

