Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 2/4/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CELLEBRITE DI LTD (CLBT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cellebrite DI Ltd is an Israel-based software developer. The Company is committed to providing a Digital Intelligence (DI) platform for managing DI in legally sanctioned investigations. The Platform enables users to collect, view, analyse and manage digital data throughout the entire investigation cycle. The Company's platform improves the investigation process for public defenders, police departments, state departments, armed services, legal and corporate security; this leads to an accelerated speed of investigations and increased crime clearance rates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC. (VECO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Veeco Instruments Inc. is a manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. The Company's laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch and clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. The Company's products include Laser Annealing Systems, Ion Beam Systems and Etch Systems, Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Advanced Packaging Lithography, Single Wafer Wet Processing, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, Atomic Layer Deposition Systems and Others. Its other deposition systems include Physical Vapor Deposition, Diamond-Like Carbon Deposition, and Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), photonics devices, power electronics and other semiconductor devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INFORMATICA INC (INFA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Informatica Inc. is an enterprise cloud data management company. The Company provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform, which connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to advance their data strategies. The Company's platform enables enterprises to create a single source of truth for their data, allowing them to create compelling 360-degree customer experiences, automate data operations across enterprise-wide business processes like supply chain management, financial planning and operations, and provide governed and secure data access to their employees. The Company's platform also consists of a range of interoperable data management products, including data integration, data quality, master data management, customer and business 360 applications, data catalog, data marketplace, and governance and privacy. Its AI engine, CLAIRE, is designed to manage petabytes of active metadata.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC (ARLO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arlo Technologies, Inc. is engaged in combining the intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile apps with a variety of smart connected devices, which transform the way people experience the connected lifestyle. The Company is engaged in product designing, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge artificial intelligent (AI) capabilities focused on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for its users. The Company's products include Smart Connected Devices, Arlo Home Security System, Arlo Pro 5S, Arlo Go 2, Arlo Video Doorbell, Arlo Floodlight Camera, Arlo Ultra 2, Arlo Essential, Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, Arlo Pro 4, Arlo Essential Indoor and Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera. The Company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter, from any location with a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) or a cellular connection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

DIGIMARC CORP (DMRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Digimarc Corporation is engaged in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through identities and cloud-based solutions. The Company operates through the automatic identification solutions segment. It offers a Digimarc Illuminate Platform, which is a distinctive software as a service that combines its digital watermarks and/or quick response (QR) codes with product cloud technologies. Through its digital watermarks, QR codes, and/or other digital tags, products can connect with the Web and interact with consumers and digital devices. Its Digimarc Validate protects product authenticity to ensure real products are in the right place. Its technology delivers covert digital watermarks and/or QR codes and a cloud-based record of product authentication information. Its Digimarc Engage unlocks an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers. Its Digimarc Recycle increases the recyclability of products and packaging through digital watermarks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

