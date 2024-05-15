Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/15/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS INC (ALRM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is focused on providing a platform for the intelligently connected property. The Company's cloud-based platform offers Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across residential, multi-family, small business and enterprise commercial markets. The Company operates through two segments Alarm.com and Other. The Alarm.com segment represents its cloud-based and Software platforms for the intelligently connected property and related solutions. The Other segment is focused on researching, developing and offering residential and commercial automation solutions and energy management products and services in adjacent markets. The Company's platform integrates with a range of Internet of things devices through its apps and interfaces. Its solutions include security, video and video analytics, energy management, access control, electric utility grid management, indoor gunshot detection, water management, health and wellness and data-rich emergency response.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TRADE DESK INC (TTD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a self-service, cloud-based ad-buying platform, which enables its clients to plan, manage, optimize and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns. The Company's platform allows clients to execute integrated campaigns across ad formats and channels, including video, which includes connected television (CTV), display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions and streaming devices. Its platform provides integrated access to a range of omnichannel inventory and data sources, as well as third-party services. Its platform's integrations with inventory, publishers and data partners provides ad buyers with reach and decision capabilities, and its enterprise application programming interfaces (APIs) enable its clients to customize and expand platform functionality. The Company's clients are advertising agencies, advertisers and other service providers for agencies or advertisers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

KNOWLES CORP (KN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knowles Corporation is a global provider of high-performance capacitors and radio frequency (RF) filtering products, and advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, and audio solutions. The Company's segments include Precision Devices (PD), Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA) and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment specializes in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions primarily serving the defense, medtech, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. The MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones used in applications that serve the hearing health and premium audio markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that primarily serve the ear, Internet of things (IoT), computing, and smartphones markets. It sells its products directly to OEMs, their contract manufacturers, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC (ZM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform. It provides a unified communications and collaboration platform that delivers fundamentally changes how people interact, connecting them through frictionless and secure meetings, phone, chat, content sharing and more. Its products are grouped under various categories: Core Communications, AI, Employee Experience, Customer Experience and Developer Ecosystem. Core Communications products include Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Team Chat and others. AI products, such as Zoom AI Companion. Employee Experience products include Zoom Rooms, Workspace Reservation, Zoom Docs and other. Customer Experience products, such as Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Virtual Agent, Zoom Events and others. Developer Ecosystem products include Zoom Developer Platform, Zoom App Marketplace and Zoom Apps. It serves various industries, including education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TASKUS INC (TASK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TaskUs, Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services and customer experience. The Company's global, omni-channel delivery model is focused on providing its clients three key services: Digital Customer Experience (Digital CX), Trust and Safety, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services. The Company's Digital CX solutions include omni-channel customer care, learning experience, new product or market launches, sales and customer acquisition, and TaskUs Digital CX Consulting. Its Trust and Safety consists of two primary areas of service: content moderation and risk and response. Content moderation pertains to the review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which may include removal or labeling of policy violating, offensive or misleading content. The Company's AI services solutions include data annotation that refines large sets of training data for its clients by annotating videos, photos, audio clips and text based on their policy specifications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

