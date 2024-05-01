Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/1/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

EURONET WORLDWIDE INC (EEFT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is a global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company operates through three segments. Its Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) segment meets the needs of financial institutions and consumers through Euronet-owned and outsourced ATMs and POS terminals combined with value-added and transaction processing services. EFT offers a suite of integrated electronic financial transaction software solutions for electronic payment and transaction delivery systems. Its epay segment provides retail payment solutions and delivers connections between the digital content of the brands and consumers. Its Money Transfer segment provides global money transfers and currency exchange information in retail stores, apps, and websites through Ria Money Transfer, Xe and the Dandelion cross-border real-time payments network. Its Money Transfer segment offers real-time, cross-border payments to consumers and businesses across over 198 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CELESTICA INC (CLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Celestica Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of its ATS end market and is comprised of its Aerospace & Defense (A&D), Industrial, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of its semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses. The CCS segment consists of its communications and enterprise end markets. The enterprise end market is comprised of Celestica's servers and storage businesses. It offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services to customers in both of its segments, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS INC (DV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. The Company provides a range of solutions, such as DV Authentic Ad, DV Authentic Attention, Custom Contextual, Scibids AI, and Supply-Side Solutions. The DV Authentic Ad evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability and geography for each digital ad. The Authentic Attention is a predictive measure of digital ad performance, which provides real-time prediction data that helps drive media campaign performance in a privacy-friendly manner, as an alternative to individual reach and frequency performance tools. The Custom Contextual allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content in order to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The Supply-side advertising platform utilizes its data analytics to validate the quality of their ad inventory and provide metrics for their customers to facilitate the targeting and purchasing of digital ads.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TD SYNNEX CORP (SNX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TD Synnex Corporation is a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The Company's two primary solution portfolios include Endpoint Solutions and Advanced Solutions which are comprised of Endpoint Solutions Portfolio and Advanced Solutions Portfolio. Its Endpoint Solutions portfolio primarily includes personal computer (PC) systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software and consumer electronics. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio primarily includes data center technologies such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio also includes specialized solution businesses. It offers services, such as systems design and integration solutions, logistics services, online services, and financial services. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR) (SIMO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION is a provider of negative-AND (NAND) flash controllers for Solid State Drives (SSDs) and other solid state storage devices. The Company is mainly engaged in the design, development and sale of low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage market. The Company is mainly engaged in the development of NAND flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices, as well as specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices. In the mobile storage market, the Company's products are controllers used in SSDs, Embedded Multimedia Cards (eMMCs) and other embedded storage products, as well as flash memory cards, universal serial bus (USB) flash drives and other expandable storage products. The Company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and other devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

