Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 2/21/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP (PCTY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of human capital management (HCM) and payroll software solutions. The Company's services are provided in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery mode. Its HCM and payroll software solutions deliver a unified platform for the modern workplace. It offers a product suite that helps businesses attract and retain talent, build culture and connections with their employees and streamline and automate Human Resources (HR) and payroll processes. The Company's product suite comprises payroll, human resources, time & labor, talent, benefits, employee experiences, insights & recommendations, implementation and training services and tax and regulatory services. Its software solutions offer its clients automated data integration with third-party partner systems in its Integration Marketplace, such as 401(k), benefits and insurance provider systems. It provides its SaaS solutions to approximately 36,200 clients across the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

GODADDY INC (GDDY) is a large-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GoDaddy Inc. is engaged in serving a market of everyday entrepreneurs, delivering products and personalized guidance to small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers and domain investors. The Company serves various customer populations: Independents, WebPros, Domain Registrars and Investors, and other Registrars and Corporate Domain Portfolio owners. It has two segments: Applications and Commerce (A&C), and Core Platform (Core). A&C segment primarily consists of sales of products containing software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions, as well as sales of certain products when they are included in bundled offerings of its software products. Core segment primarily consists of sales of domain registrations and renewals, aftermarket domain sales, Website hosting products and Website security products when not included in bundled offerings of its software, as well as sales of products not containing a software component.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC (BSY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bentley Systems, Incorporated is an infrastructure engineering software company. The Company offers solutions for enterprises and professionals across the infrastructure lifecycle. Its engineering applications and geoprofessional applications support the breadth of engineering and geoprofessional disciplines and are primarily desktop applications for professional practitioners. Its project delivery and asset performance enterprise systems are provided via cloud and hybrid environments, developed to extend enterprise collaboration during project delivery and to manage and leverage engineering information during operations and maintenance. Its Industry Solutions solve domain specific problems for owners of infrastructure assets and the project delivery ecosystems that support these owners. Its cloud-native iTwin Platform solutions enable digital twin workflows that can span project and asset lifecycles. It also offers artificial intelligence services for departments of transportation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

A10 NETWORKS INC (ATEN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A10 Networks, Inc. is a provider of networking solutions that enable networks focused on reliability, availability, scalability, and cybersecurity. The Company's portfolio supports customers operating in the cloud, on-premises or in hybrid environments. Its product portfolio consists of six secure application solutions and two intelligent management and automation tools. Its software solutions are available to be delivered in a variety of forms, such as embedded in optimized hardware appliances, as bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. The Company's secure application solutions include Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Lightning Application Delivery Controller (Lightning ADC), Thunder Carrier Grade Networking (CGN), Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS), Thunder SSL Insight (SSLi) and Thunder Convergent Firewall (CFW). Its intelligent management and automation tools include Harmony Controller and aGalaxy TPS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

KNOWLES CORP (KN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knowles Corporation is a provider of micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and radio frequency (RF) filtering products. The Company operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD), Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA) and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). Its PD segment specializes in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions primarily serving the defense, MedTech, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Its MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones used in applications that serve the hearing health and premium audio markets. Its CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that primarily serve the ear, Internet of things (IoT), computing, and smartphones markets. It has sales, support, and engineering facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

