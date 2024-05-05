Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 5/5/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

COMPASS INC (COMP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Compass, Inc. provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. Its platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionalities, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Its platform also uses proprietary data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to simplify workflows of agents and deliver recommendations and outcomes for both agents and their clients. It also provides integrated services, such as title and escrow and mortgage, both of which are available on its platform. Its Glide tools, which include completion of various real estate forms and offer preparation and eSignature and collaboration capabilities, are offered to non-Compass agents and their clients. Its platform also enables agents to locate desirable properties at attractive prices for buyers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions to enable fiber-fed deployment throughout the broadband service provider space primarily across North America. It has two segments: the Clearfield Operating (Clearfield) and the Nestor Cables Operating (Nestor). Clearfield segment is focused on providing fiber management, fiber protection and fiber delivery products that accelerate the turn-up of fiber-based networks in residential homes, businesses and network infrastructure on the wireline and wireless access network. It offers a portfolio of fiber products that allow service providers to build fiber networks faster, meet service delivery demands, and align build costs with take rates. Nestor segment manufactures fiber optic and copper telecommunication cables and equipment, which it distributes to telecommunication operators, network owners, electric companies, building contractors and industrial companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) (KC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in independent cloud services. The Company provide a full suite of cloud products combining unified IaaS infrastructure and PaaS middleware, and tailored business applications which support a wide range of use cases that enable customers' diverse business objectives. The Company also offer solutions in a holistic approach, by merging cloud solutions with dedicated customer services. The Company's end-to-end customer services cover planning, solution development, fulfillment and deployment, as well as ongoing maintenance and upgrade.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

STRATASYS LTD (SSYS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stratasys Ltd. is engaged in providing connected, polymer-based three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, across the entire manufacturing value chain. The Company has one segment, which is engaged in the sale of its 3D printing systems, related services, and consumables and by providing additive manufacturing (AM) solutions. The Company provides integrated solutions throughout the production cycle for designers, engineers, manufacturers, and medical professionals, including compatible products and services designed for its customers used to solve their specific application needs. Its solutions consist of 3D printing systems, consumables, software, paid parts, and professional services and encompass everything from prototyping and design all the way through mass production. In addition, the Company's solutions enable doctors to train and plan medical procedures based on medical models, created by its printers, as well as create surgical guides to support complex surgeries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

