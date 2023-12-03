Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 12/3/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NOKIA OYJ (ADR) (NOK) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company's businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company's segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks operating segments. The IP Networks and Applications segment comprises IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics operating segments. The Applications & Analytics operating segment offers software solutions spanning customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaboration, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, Internet of things (IoT), security, and analytics platforms that enable digital services providers and enterprises to accelerate and optimize their customer experience. The Company has Comptel Oyj among its subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) (KC) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in independent cloud services. The Company provide a full suite of cloud products combining unified IaaS infrastructure and PaaS middleware, and tailored business applications which support a wide range of use cases that enable customers' diverse business objectives. The Company also offer solutions in a holistic approach, by merging cloud solutions with dedicated customer services. The Company's end-to-end customer services cover planning, solution development, fulfillment and deployment, as well as ongoing maintenance and upgrade.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

STRATASYS LTD (SSYS) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stratasys Ltd. is engaged in providing connected, polymer-based 3D printing solutions, across the entire manufacturing value chain. It offers a set of 3D printing platforms, software, a materials and technology partner ecosystem, and global GTM infrastructure. The Company has one operating segment, which is engaged in the sale of its 3D printing systems, related services, and consumables, as well as providing additive manufacturing (AM) solutions. The Company has approximately 1,700 granted and pending additive technology patents used to create models, prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for a multitude of industries, including aerospace, automotive, transportation, healthcare, consumer products, dental, medical, and education. The Company's 3D ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. It operates mainly in Israel, the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, and Japan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

