Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 3/3/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NTCT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The Company's service assurance solutions are used by enterprises, including government agencies and service providers to optimize network performance, identify and resolve issues impacting application and service quality. Its cybersecurity solutions are used by enterprises and service providers to identify and mitigate distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, as well as assist enterprise security teams in identifying, isolating, investigating, and resolving other advanced network threats. Its primary products are categorized as Service Assurance Solutions for network and application performance and business intelligence analytics and Cybersecurity Solutions. Its Service Assurance Solutions includes nGeniusONE Management Software and Analytic Modules and Visibility Products (Probes, Packet Flow Systems and Taps). Its Cybersecurity Solutions includes DDoS Protection and Advanced Threat Detection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ECHOSTAR CORP (SATS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EchoStar Corporation is a provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions. Its brands include EchoStar, Boost Mobile, Boost Infinite, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes, HughesNet, HughesON and JUPITER. The Company's Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet products and services to consumer customers. It offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers. Its Echostar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to United States government service providers, satellite technology, streaming services and nationwide 5th Generation (5G) network. In Europe, the Company operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the Company operates as EchoStar Global Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

CANADIAN SOLAR INC (CSIQ) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canadian Solar Inc. is a solar technology and renewable energy company. The Company is a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects. The Company operates through two segments: Recurrent Energy, and CSI Solar. The Recurrent Energy segment consists greenfield origination, development, financing, execution, operations and maintenance, and asset management services. The CSI Solar segment primarily involves the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of a range of solar power products, including solar modules, solar system kits, battery energy storage solutions, energy and other materials, components, and services. The Company's products include module, inverters, system kits, utility, and commercial energy storage. Its products include a range of solar modules for use in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a portfolio of power semiconductors. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal computers, graphic cards, game consoles, flat panel televisions (TV), home appliances, power tools, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. Its product portfolio includes power discrete and power ICs that serve the large and diverse analog market for power semiconductors. The power discrete products consist of low, medium and high voltage power MOSFETs. The power ICs deliver power as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its portfolio of power semiconductors includes over 2,600 products. The Company conducts its operations primarily in the United States of America, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (GDS) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GDS Holdings Ltd is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in developing and operating high-performance data centers. The Company is neutral to operators and cloud service providers, which enables its customers to access all the major telecommunications networks in China, as well as Chinese and global public clouds which it hosts in many of its facilities. It offers colocation and managed services, including direct private connection to public clouds, a service platform for managing hybrid clouds, and where required, the resale of public cloud services. It also provides outsourced data center services. Its customers, which consist of cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, information technology (IT) service providers, large enterprises and public services customers. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the Chinese market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

