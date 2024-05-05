Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On John Neff - 5/5/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CONCENTRIX CORP (CNXC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Concentrix Corporation is a global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology. The Company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation. Its customer lifecycle management solutions include services such as customer care, sales support and digital marketing. It also provides complementary services, including CX/user experience (UX) strategy and design, digital transformation, and voice of the customer (VOC) and analytics. Its CX/UX strategy and design solutions, including CX strategy, data-driven user design, journey mapping, and multi-platform engineering. Its digital transformation solutions include services such as robotic process automation and cognitive automation and mobile app development. ConcentrixCX, its VOC solutions platform, helps turn customer feedback into actionable insights. It operates under the trade name Concentrix + Webhelp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ACCENTURE PLC (ACN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accenture plc is a global professional services company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of services and solutions across strategy and consulting, technology, operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. Its services include application services, artificial intelligence, automation, business process outsourcing, business strategy, change management, cloud, customer experience, data and analytics, ecosystem partners, finance consulting, Industry X, infrastructure, marketing, operating models, security, supply chain management, technology consulting, technology innovation and zero-based budgeting (ZBB). It specializes in the SAP business technology platform that designs digital products and experiences for enterprise customers, including custom portals and Web solutions and mobile applications. It is also engaged in providing clients with quantitative and qualitative risk management and compliance services. It also specializes in advisory, management services and cybersecurity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD (TEL) is a large-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies. Its products are used in the automotive, commercial transportation and sensors markets. It sells primary products, including terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, application tooling, and wire and heat shrink tubing. The Industrial Solutions segment is a supplier of products that connect and distribute power, data and signals. The Industrial Solutions segment offers products, such as terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays, and wire and cable. The Communications Solutions segment is a supplier of electronic components for the data and devices and appliances markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

AMPHENOL CORPORATION (APH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphenol Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cables. The Company's segments include Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. The Harsh Environment Solutions designs, manufactures and markets a range of ruggedized interconnect products, including connectors and interconnect systems, printed circuits and printed circuit assemblies and other products. Communications Solutions designs, manufactures and markets a range of connector and interconnect systems, including high speed, radio frequency, power, fiber optic and other products, together with antennas. The Interconnect and Sensor Systems designs, manufactures, and markets a range of sensors, sensor-based systems, connectors, and value-added interconnect systems. It also offers wireless technology solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.