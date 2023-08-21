Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/21/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CISCO SYSTEMS INC (CSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cisco Systems, Inc. is engaged in designing and selling a range of technologies that power the Internet. The Company is integrating its platforms across networking, security, collaboration, applications and the cloud. The Company operates through three geographic segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan, and China (APJC). The Company's products categories include Secure, Agile Networks; Internet for the Future; Collaboration; End-to-End Security; Optimized Application Experiences; Other Products, and Services. Secure, Agile Networks consists of its core networking technologies of switching, enterprise routing, wireless, and compute products. Internet for the Future consists of its routed optical networking, public fifth generation (5G), silicon, and optics offerings. Collaboration consists of its Collaboration Devices, Meetings, Calling and contact center offerings. End-to-End Security consists of its overall security offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CISCO SYSTEMS INC

CSCO Guru Analysis

CSCO Fundamental Analysis

CGI INC (GIB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CGI Inc. is a Canada-based information technology (IT) and business consulting services company. The Company's segments include Western and Southern Europe (primarily France, Spain and Portugal); United States (U.S.) Commercial and State Government; Canada; U.S. Federal; Scandinavia and Central Europe; United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia; Finland, Poland and Baltics; Northwest and Central-East Europe; and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (mainly India and Philippines) (Asia Pacific). It delivers a range of services, including business consulting, strategic IT and systems integration, managed IT and business process services, and intellectual property. It delivers end-to-end services that cover the full spectrum of technology delivery, from digital strategy and architecture to solution design, development, integration, implementation, and operations. Its subsidiaries include CGI Deutschland B.V. & Co KG, CGI Federal Inc., CGI France SAS, and CGI IT UK Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CGI INC

GIB Guru Analysis

GIB Fundamental Analysis

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

