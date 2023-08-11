Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/11/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

STONECO LTD (STNE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: StoneCo Ltd. is a provider of financial technology and software solutions. The Company has designed its cloud-based technology platform, namely the Stone Business Model, for its clients to connect, get paid and grow their businesses. The Company's segments include financial services and software. In financial services, it offers payments, digital banking and credit solutions, focused mainly on micro, small and medium businesses (MSMBs). In software, it offers point of sale (POS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for different retail and service verticals, customer relationship management (CRM), engagement tools, e-commerce and Omnichannel solutions, among others. It also provides digital product enhancements to help its merchants improve their consumers' experience, such as its split-payment processing, multi-payment processing, recurring payments for subscriptions, and one-click buy functionality. It provides its clients with store, life and health insurance solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EPLUS INC (PLUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ePlus inc. provider of technology solutions across the spectrum spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration, artificial intelligence, and emerging solutions, to domestic and foreign organizations across various industry segments. The Company conducts its operations through two business segments. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party advanced professional and managed services, and its software. The financing segment operations primarily consist of the financing of IT equipment, software, and related services. Both segments sell to commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. It also provides consulting, professional, and managed services, IT staff augmentation, and complete lifecycle management services in the areas of security, cloud, networking, data center, collaboration and emerging technologies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

