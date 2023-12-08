Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/8/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC (DELL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dell Technologies Inc. is an end-to-end technology provider that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports a range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). Its ISG segment enables the Company's customers' digital transformation with solutions that address the fundamental shift to multi-cloud environments, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. The Company's storage portfolio includes traditional as well as next-generation storage solutions, including all-flash arrays, scale-out file, object platforms, hyperconverged infrastructure, and software-defined storage. This segment also offers attached software, peripherals, and services. The CSG segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of branded hardware and branded peripherals, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC

DELL Guru Analysis

DELL Fundamental Analysis

CGI INC (GIB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CGI Inc. is a Canada-based information technology (IT) and business consulting services firm. The Company delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. Its segments include Western and Southern Europe (primarily France, Spain and Portugal); United States (U.S.) Commercial and State Government; Canada; U.S. Federal; Scandinavia and Central Europe (Germany, Sweden and Norway); United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia; Finland, Poland and Baltics; Northwest and Central-East Europe (primarily Netherlands, Denmark and Czech Republic); and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (mainly India and Philippines) (Asia Pacific). The Company also specializes in digital transformation, data analytics and managed services in Miami. The Company works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CGI INC

GIB Guru Analysis

GIB Fundamental Analysis

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. (ARW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Its segments include the global components business and the global enterprise computing solutions (ECS) business. The global components business segment distributes electronic components to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. The ECS business segment provides enterprise computing solutions to value-added resellers and managed service providers. The Global ECS portfolio of computing solutions includes cloud and security. Global ECS provides cloud solutions to businesses through ArrowSphere, a cloud marketplace and management platform. It maintains over 220 sales facilities and 43 distribution and value-added centers, serving over 90 countries. Both its segments have operations in each of the three electronics markets; the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

ARW Guru Analysis

ARW Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.