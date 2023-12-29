Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/29/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HP INC (HPQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HP Inc. is a global provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. Its segments include Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, displays and peripherals, software, support and services. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, services and solutions. The Printing segment is also focused on graphics and three-dimensional (3D) imaging solutions in the commercial and industrial markets. The Corporate Investments segment includes HP Labs and certain business incubation and investment projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HP INC

STONECO LTD (STNE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: StoneCo Ltd. is a provider of financial technology and software solutions. The Company has designed its cloud-based technology platform, namely the Stone Business Model, for its clients to connect, get paid and grow their businesses. The Company's segments include financial services and software. In financial services, it offers payments, digital banking and credit solutions, focused mainly on micro, small and medium businesses (MSMBs). In software, it offers point of sale (POS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for different retail and service verticals, customer relationship management (CRM), engagement tools, e-commerce and Omnichannel solutions, among others. It also provides digital product enhancements to help its merchants improve their consumers' experience, such as its split-payment processing, multi-payment processing, recurring payments for subscriptions, and one-click buy functionality. It provides its clients with store, life and health insurance solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STONECO LTD

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS INC (CCSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. is a provider of secure information delivery services with a scalable Software-as-a-Service platform. Its communication and digital signature solutions enable its customers to securely and cooperatively access, exchange and use information across organizational, regional and national boundaries. Its products and solutions include eFax Corporate, Unite, jSign, Conductor, Clarity and eFax. eFax Corporate provides digital cloud fax technology. Unite is a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment. jSign provides electronic signature and digital signature solutions to businesses. Clarity is engaged in using natural language processing and artificial intelligence information. eFax is an online faxing service for customers. In addition to eFax, it offers a variety of brands for subscription. Conductor is a robust interface engine and complete interoperability platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS INC

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC (DELL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dell Technologies Inc. is an end-to-end technology provider that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports a range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). Its ISG segment enables the Company's customers' digital transformation with solutions that address the fundamental shift to multi-cloud environments, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. The Company's storage portfolio includes traditional as well as next-generation storage solutions, including all-flash arrays, scale-out file, object platforms, hyperconverged infrastructure, and software-defined storage. This segment also offers attached software, peripherals, and services. The CSG segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of branded hardware and branded peripherals, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Science Applications International Corporation is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the United States Government. The Company provides its services for large, complex government projects and offers a range of services with a targeted emphasis on differentiated technology services. The Company is organized as a matrix consisting of two customer-facing operating sectors supported by an enterprise solutions and operations organization. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, information technology (IT) modernization, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, training and simulation, operation and program support services and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers entire IT infrastructure. Its customers include the United States Army, Navy and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

