Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/20/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HP INC (HPQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HP Inc. is a global provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. Its segments include Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, displays and peripherals, software, support and services. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, services and solutions. The Printing segment is also focused on graphics and three-dimensional (3D) imaging solutions in the commercial and industrial markets. The Corporate Investments segment includes HP Labs and certain business incubation and investment projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HP INC

ADEIA INC (ADEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adeia Inc. operates as an incubator, which invests in advanced research and development to create technologies for the entertainment, media, consumer electronics and semiconductor industries. It invents, develops, acquires and licenses fundamental innovations, which allow people to explore and experience entertainment in a connected world. Its solutions are focused on its consumers' day-to-day interaction with media, consumer electronics and entertainment, which enables customers to build customized solutions for users around the globe. Its IP licensing platform provides access to innovations that allow its customers, who are media, entertainment, consumer electronics, social media and semiconductor companies in the world, to create technology solutions and products. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors, over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, consumer electronics, and semiconductors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ADEIA INC

HACKETT GROUP INC (HCKT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hackett Group, Inc. is a benchmarking, research advisory and strategic consultancy company. The Company's segments include Global Strategy & Business Transformation (Global S&BT), Oracle Solutions and SAP Solutions. The Global S&BT segment includes S&BT Consulting, Benchmarking, Executive Advisory Services, intellectual property (IP) as-a-Service Revenue (IPaaS) and OneStream. The Oracle Solutions Segment helps clients choose and deploy Oracle applications that meet their needs and objectives. SAP Solutions segment helps clients choose and deploy S4 HANA Cloud applications that meet their needs and objectives. Its services include benchmarking, executive advisory, IPaaS, market intelligence, business transformation and cloud enterprise application implementation. It also provides expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology, including its Oracle, SAP, and other implementation offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HACKETT GROUP INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

