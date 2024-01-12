Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 1/12/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ADEIA INC (ADEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adeia Inc. operates as an incubator, which invests in advanced research and development to create technologies for the entertainment, media, consumer electronics and semiconductor industries. It invents, develops, acquires and licenses fundamental innovations, which allow people to explore and experience entertainment in a connected world. Its solutions are focused on its consumers' day-to-day interaction with media, consumer electronics and entertainment, which enables customers to build customized solutions for users around the globe. Its IP licensing platform provides access to innovations that allow its customers, who are media, entertainment, consumer electronics, social media and semiconductor companies in the world, to create technology solutions and products. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors, over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, consumer electronics, and semiconductors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC (MCHP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Microchip Technology Inc is a provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions. It is engaged in selling its semiconductor products to distributors and non-distributor customers (direct customers). It operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. The semiconductor products segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets mixed-signal microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed-signal, timing, wired and wireless connectivity devices, and memory products. The technology licensing segment includes sales and licensing of the Company's intellectual property. It offers a range of general purpose mixed-signal microcontroller products. The Company's analog product line consists of several families, including power management, linear, mixed-signal, high voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and drivers, safety, security, timing, Universal Serial Bus (USB), ethernet, wireless and other interface products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

