Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 1/1/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CHORD ENERGY CORP (CHRD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with assets in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The Company produces and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. It has approximately 963,009 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin, of which approximately 99% is held by production. It focuses on the Middle Bakken and Three Forks formations, which are present across a substantial portion of its acreage. It has approximately 3,583 gross (2,742.8 net) operating producing wells, including 2,558.6 net operated producing wells in the Williston Basin. Its working interest for producing wells averaged 46% in total and 77% in the wells it operates. The Company has an average daily production of 119,785 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boepd), including average daily production of 171,880 net Boepd with crude oil production of approximately 95,992 barrels of oil per day (Bopd).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CHORD ENERGY CORP

CHRD Guru Analysis

CHRD Fundamental Analysis

VONTIER CORP (VNT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vontier Corporation is a global industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a mobility ecosystem. Its Mobility Technologies businesses focus on integrated fueling solutions, retail solutions, alternative energy solutions, data-driven fleet and mobile asset management, and smart city infrastructure. Its Diagnostics and Repair Technologies business manufactures and distributes vehicle repair tools, toolboxes and automotive diagnostic equipment and software, and a full line of wheel-service equipment. The Company's brands include driivz, DRB, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Hennessy Industries, Matco Tools, Sparkion, and Teletrac Navman. Gilbarco Veeder-Root is engaged in providing integrated retail and commercial fueling solutions. Matco Tools manufactures, distributes, and services quality professional automotive repair and maintenance tools and equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VONTIER CORP

VNT Guru Analysis

VNT Fundamental Analysis

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

