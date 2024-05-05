Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 5/5/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

APPLOVIN CORP (APP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AppLovin Corporation provides application technology platform, AppLovin. The Company operates through two segments: Software Platform, and Apps. Its Software Platform is primarily made up of four key solutions, such as AppDiscovery, MAX, Adjust, and Wurl. AppDiscovery is powered by AXON, its AI-powered advertising engine, and matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions at vast scale and at microsecond-level speeds. MAX is a monetization solution, utilizing an advanced in-app bidding technology that optimizes the value of a publishers advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Adjust is a measurement and analytics marketing platform which provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and data needed to scale their apps marketing results. Wurl is connected TV (CTV) platform that both distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advanced advertising and publishing solutions to attract viewers and maximize revenue.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (CVLT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Commvault Systems, Inc. is a data management company. The Company provides a unified Data Management Platform that spans all the users' data regardless of where it lives (on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud) or how it is structured (legacy applications, databases, virtual machines (VMs), or containers). It offers solutions through all combinations of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software as a Service (SaaS) via its Metallic portfolio. The Company's offerings are organized into four categories: Data Recovery, Data Compliance and Governance, Data Storage, and Data Security. Its Commvault Backup and Recovery (CBR) provides backup, verifiable recovery and cost-optimized cloud workload mobility, helping to ensure data availability, even across multiple clouds. Commvault Disaster Recovery (CDR) provides a replication and disaster recovery solution from a single extensible platform, which is managed through the Command Center.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

