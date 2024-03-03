Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 3/3/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

APPLOVIN CORP (APP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AppLovin Corporation provides application technology platform, AppLovin. The Company's software solution provides advanced tools for mobile application developers to develop their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications. The key elements of its solutions are delivered through the AppLovin Core Technologies and AppLovin Software Platform. AppLovin Core Technologies consists of its AXON machine-learning recommendation engine, its App Graph, and its elastic cloud infrastructure. AppLovin Software Platform includes a suite of tools for developers to get their mobile applications discovered and downloaded by the right users, optimize return on marketing spend, and maximize monetization of engagement. AppLovin Software Platform is comprised of solutions, including AppDiscovery, Adjust, MAX and Wurl. Its applications consist of a diversified portfolio of over 350 free-to-play mobile games and cover approximately five gaming genres.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of APPLOVIN CORP

APP Guru Analysis

APP Fundamental Analysis

SYNOPSYS INC (SNPS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synopsys, Inc. offers electronic design automation (EDA) software that it uses to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The Company provides software and hardware used to validate the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on them. It provides technical services and support to help its customers develop advanced chips and electronic systems. These products and services are part of its Design Automation segment. It offers semiconductor intellectual property (IP) products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves. These products and services are part of its Design IP segment. It is a provider of software tools and services that improve the security, quality and compliance of software in various industries, such as electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy and industrials. These tools and services are part of its Software Integrity segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SYNOPSYS INC

SNPS Guru Analysis

SNPS Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.