Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 2/4/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman.

VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions across the United States, Australia, Europe and Canada. The Company has three segments. Commercial Services segment is a provider of automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies (RACs) and fleet management companies (FMCs) and other large fleet owners in North America. In Europe, the segment provides violations processing through Euro Parking Collection plc and consumer tolling services through Pagatelia S.L.U. Government Solutions segment is a provider of automated safety solutions in the United States, Canada and Australia to state and local governments. In the United States, the segment provides government agencies with road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. Parking Solutions segment provides an end-to-end commercial parking management solutions in the markets of North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VERRA MOBILITY CORP

VRRM Guru Analysis

VRRM Fundamental Analysis

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC (MPWR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a fabless company that provides semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. The Company operates through one segment that includes the design, development, marketing and sale of semiconductor-based power electronic solutions for the storage and computing, enterprise data, automotive, industrial, communications and consumer markets. Its product families include Direct Current (DC) to DC Products and Lighting Control Products. Its DC to DC integrated circuits (ICs) are used to convert and control voltages within a range of electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications and medical equipment. Lighting control ICs are used in backlighting and general illumination products. Lighting control ICs for backlighting are used in systems that provide the light source for liquid crystal display (LCD) panels found in computers, monitors, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC

MPWR Guru Analysis

MPWR Fundamental Analysis

ARISTA NETWORKS INC (ANET) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arista Networks, Inc. is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and enterprises. The Company cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and its Gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. Its cognitive single-tier Spline campus network extends EOS across the data center and campus wired and wireless workspace. The Company's CloudVision is a network-wide approach for workload orchestration and automation, leverages EOS and Cognitive WiFi features, to deliver cloud networking solutions to its enterprise customers. The Company sells its products through both its direct sales force and its channel partners. Its end customers span a range of industries and include large Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies and other cloud service providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARISTA NETWORKS INC

ANET Guru Analysis

ANET Fundamental Analysis

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. (IBM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a provider of hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), and business services. It provides integrated solutions and products that use data, information technology in industries and business processes. Its segments include Software, Consulting, Infrastructure and Financing. Software segment comprises two business areas: Hybrid Platform & Solutions, which includes software to help clients operate, manage and optimize their IT resources and business processes within hybrid, multi-cloud environments, and transaction processing, which includes software that supports clients' mission-critical, on-premises workloads in industries such as banking, airlines and retail. Consulting segment is engaged in business transformation, technology consulting and application operations. Infrastructure segment is engaged in hybrid infrastructure and infrastructure support. Financing segment is engaged in client financing and commercial financing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.

IBM Guru Analysis

IBM Fundamental Analysis

SYNOPSYS INC (SNPS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synopsys, Inc. offers electronic design automation (EDA) software that it uses to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The Company provides software and hardware used to validate the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on them. It provides technical services and support to help its customers develop advanced chips and electronic systems. These products and services are part of its Design Automation segment. It offers semiconductor intellectual property (IP) products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves. These products and services are part of its Design IP segment. It is a provider of software tools and services that improve the security, quality and compliance of software in various industries, such as electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy and industrials. These tools and services are part of its Software Integrity segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SYNOPSYS INC

SNPS Guru Analysis

SNPS Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

