Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 6/1/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AVEPOINT INC (AVPT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AvePoint, Inc. provides a cloud-native data management software platform, enabling them to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data. The CompanyGs AvePoint Confidence Platform delivers a set of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, empowering users in a variety of technology roles, including IT operations, development operations and cybersecurity, to monitor and secure the digital workplace. Built on top of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) architecture, it combines modularity with tailored, industry-specific functionality to address critical operational challenges and manage data effectively across third-party cloud vendors like Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, and Dropbox. The AvePoint Confidence Platform, and the applications that it powers, is organized into three interconnected suites of functionality, which include the Control Suite, the Resilience Suite, and the Modernization Suite.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVEPOINT INC

AVPT Guru Analysis

AVPT Fundamental Analysis

DAVE INC (DAVE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dave Inc. specializes in neobanking and financial technology (fintech) services. The Company, through its fully integrated, mobile-first platform, delivers financial products designed to help underserved consumers manage their money more effectively. Its platform and products include ExtraCash and Dave Checking. ExtraCash is a 0% interest overdraft product offered through its bank partner that provides members with access to credit to bridge liquidity gaps between paychecks. Dave Checking is a digital demand deposit account offered through its bank partner with features, no account minimums or corresponding fees, and FDIC pass-through insurance eligibility that protects members from the failure of its bank partner. Dave Checking offers security controls such as multifactor authentication, contactless payment, instant card lock and protection against unauthorized purchases if cards are lost or stolen. Its personal financial management products include Budget, Side Hustle, and Surveys.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DAVE INC

DAVE Guru Analysis

DAVE Fundamental Analysis

ZSCALER INC (ZS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zscaler, Inc. is a cloud security company, which has developed a platform incorporating core security functionalities needed to enable access to cloud resources based on identity, context and organizationGs policies. The CompanyGs solution is a purpose-built, multi-tenant, distributed cloud platform that incorporates the security functionality needed to enable users, applications and devices to utilize authorized applications and services based on an organizationGs business policies. The Company delivers its solutions using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model and sells subscriptions to customers to access its cloud platform, together with related support services. The CompanyGs cloud-native platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, enables customers to secure and connect users, workloads and Internet of things (IoT)/ operational technology (OT) devices across three core products, Zscaler for Users, Zscaler for Workloads and Zscaler for IoT/OT.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ZSCALER INC

ZS Guru Analysis

ZS Fundamental Analysis

DYNATRACE INC (DT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dynatrace, Inc. provides unified observability and security services. Its platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis hypermodal artificial intelligence to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. The Dynatrace platform's solutions include infrastructure observability, application observability, security protection, security analytics, digital experience, business analytics, automations and custom solutions. Its infrastructure observability solution provides complete visibility into a customer's information technology infrastructure layer across public and private clouds and hybrid, multicloud environments. Its automations solution leverages observability and security data to drive workflow automations created with a visual workflow creator or automation-as-code. It provides custom solutions that can be developed for different use cases with enterprise-grade extensibility and customizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DYNATRACE INC

DT Guru Analysis

DT Fundamental Analysis

QUANTUM COMPUTING INC (QUBT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quantum Computing Inc. is an integrated quantum optics and nanophotonic technology company. The Company is utilizing integrated photonics and non-linear quantum optics to develop and deliver machines for quantum computing, reservoir computing, and remote sensing, imaging and cybersecurity applications. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power. Its Entropy Quantum Computer is a full-stack system, incorporating the CompanyGs custom user interface software Qatalyst, which allows users to avoid the complexity of software development kits at the circuit level and has evolved from the CompanyGs primary Software as a Service offering to the software that powers its offerings. Its Reservoir Computer is a device that uses an integrated circuit that can be reprogrammed after manufacturing and optimized for recurrent neural network applications. Its Quantum Photonic Vibrometer is a proprietary, instrument for remote vibration detection, sensing, and inspection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of QUANTUM COMPUTING INC

QUBT Guru Analysis

QUBT Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.