Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 5/4/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

DAVE INC (DAVE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dave Inc. specializes in neobanking and financial technology (fintech) services. The Company has built an integrated and fully digital financial services platform that provides millions of Americans with a variety of financial products. The Company offers cash advances through its flagship 0% interest ExtraCash product. Through its Banking, the Company provides a digital checking account service, integrated with ExtraCash advances. Its members can have access to tools for building long-term financial health, such as goals savings accounts and customizable automatic round-up savings on debit spend transactions. Its ExtraCash and banking products are offered through its bank partner, Evolve Bank & Trust. It also helps members generate extra income for spending or emergencies through its Side Hustle product, where the Company presents members with supplemental work opportunities, and through its Surveys product, where members can earn supplemental income by taking surveys.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DAVE INC

DAVE Guru Analysis

DAVE Fundamental Analysis

AVEPOINT INC (AVPT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AvePoint, Inc. provides a cloud-native data management software platform, enabling them to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data. The CompanyGs AvePoint Confidence Platform delivers a set of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, empowering users in a variety of technology roles, including IT operations, development operations and cybersecurity, to monitor and secure the digital workplace. Built on top of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) architecture, it combines modularity with tailored, industry-specific functionality to address critical operational challenges and manage data effectively across third-party cloud vendors like Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, and Dropbox. The AvePoint Confidence Platform, and the applications that it powers, is organized into three interconnected suites of functionality, which include the Control Suite, the Resilience Suite, and the Modernization Suite.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVEPOINT INC

AVPT Guru Analysis

AVPT Fundamental Analysis

CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD (CRDO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a Cayman Islands-based holding company. The Company delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Its connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100 gigabits per second (G), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6 terabits per second (T) port markets. Its products are based on its Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Its product families include integrated circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, active electrical cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. The CompanyGs intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD

CRDO Guru Analysis

CRDO Fundamental Analysis

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING LTD (GB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Blue Group Holding Ltd is a Switzerland-based company that operates as a holding company. The aim of the Company is to acquire and manage investments in domestic and foreign companies. Its investment companies are engaged in the field of information technology services, offering tax free shopping technology and payments, smart data, targeted marketing, and business intelligence solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GLOBAL BLUE GROUP HOLDING LTD

GB Guru Analysis

GB Fundamental Analysis

PC CONNECTION INC (CNXN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PC Connection, Inc. delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015-certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, Ohio. The Company provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions, from the desktop to the cloud, including computer systems, data center solutions, software and peripheral equipment, networking communication, and other products and accessories, which the Company purchases from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers. The Company operates through three segments: Connection Enterprise Solutions, Connection Business Solutions and Connection Public Sector Solutions. Connection Enterprise Solutions segment is engaged in serving large enterprise customers. The Connection Business Solutions segment is engaged in serving small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Connection Public Sector Solutions segment is engaged in serving federal, state, and local government and educational institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PC CONNECTION INC

CNXN Guru Analysis

CNXN Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.