Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/23/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

GODADDY INC (GDDY) is a large-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GoDaddy Inc. is engaged in serving a market of entrepreneurs, developing and delivering easy-to-use products in a one-stop shop solution alongside personalized guidance. The Company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers and domain investors. The Company's segments include Applications and Commerce (A&C) and Core Platform (Core). The A&C segment primarily consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, notably its Website building products, as well as its commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions and sales of certain products when they are included in bundled offerings of its proprietary software products. The Core segment primarily consists of sales of domain registrations and renewals, aftermarket domain sales, Website hosting products and Website security products when not included in bundled offerings of its proprietary software products, as well as sales of products not containing a software component.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC (DELL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dell Technologies Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and supporting a wide range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). Its ISG segment enables the Company's customer's digital transformation with solutions that address artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and multi cloud environments. Its comprehensive storage portfolio includes modern and traditional storage solutions, including all-flash arrays, scale-out file, object platforms, hyper-converged infrastructure, and software-defined storage. Its CSG segment offers branded personal computers (PCs) including notebooks, desktops, and workstations and branded peripherals that include displays, docking stations, keyboards, mice, and webcam and audio devices, as well as third-party software and peripherals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Keysight Technologies, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions. It operates through two segments: Communications Solutions Group (CSG) and Electronics Industrial Solutions Group (EISG). Its CSG segment serves customers, including commercial communications and aerospace, defense, and government end markets. Its CSG's solutions consist of electronic design and test software, electronic measurement instruments, systems and related services. The Company's EISG segment provides test and measurement solutions and related services across a set of electronic industrial end markets, focusing on applications in the automotive and energy industries and measurement solutions for consumer electronics, education, general electronics design and manufacturing, and semiconductor design and manufacturing. The Company also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the product development lifecycle.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

DOLBY LABORATORIES INC (DLB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. The Company's products are used in content creation, distribution and playback to enhance image and sound quality and improve transmission and playback. Its cinema imaging products include digital cinema servers used to load, store, decrypt, decode, watermark, and playback digital film files for presentation on digital cinema projectors and software used to encrypt, encode and package digital media files for distribution. Its cinema audio products include cinema processors, amplifiers and loudspeakers used to decode, render, and optimally play back digital cinema soundtracks, including those using Dolby Atmos. The Company's other products include three dimensional glasses and kits, broadcast hardware and software. Its technology includes Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital Plus.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

NVIDIA CORP (NVDA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NVIDIA Corporation is a full-stack computing infrastructure company. The Company accelerates computing to help solve the computational problems. The Company's segments include Compute & Networking and Graphics. Compute & Networking segment includes its data center accelerated computing platform; networking; automotive artificial intelligence (AI), cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements and autonomous vehicle solutions; electric vehicle computing platforms; NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The Graphics segment includes GeForce GPUs for gaming and personal computers (PCs), the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU (vGPU), software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and omniverse enterprise software for building and operating metaverse and three-dimensional Internet applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

