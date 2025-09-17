Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/17/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

KAROOOOO LTD (KARO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Karooooo Ltd. is a Singapore-based company. The principal activities include the provision of real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation through its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, physical and electronic commerce vehicle buying and selling, and providing a technology platform focused on last-mile delivery. The Companys segments include Cartrack, Carzuka, and Karooooo Logistics. Cartrack offers an on-the-ground operational Internet of Things (IoT) SaaS cloud that optimizes transportation, operations, and workflow data. Carzuka is a physical and electronic commerce marketplace for vehicle buying and selling, allowing customers to source, buy, and sell vehicles. Karooooo Logistics provides a software application for managing last-mile delivery and general operational logistics. The Companys subsidiaries include Cartrack Holdings Proprietary Limited, Carzuka.com Pte Ltd, Karooooo Management Company Pte. Ltd., Karooooo Cartrack Limited, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PTC INC (PTC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PTC Inc. is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products. Its computer-aided design (CAD) portfolio solutions enable companies to author product data. Its product lifecycle management (PLM) portfolio solutions enable companies to manage product data and orchestrate processes. Its software can be delivered on premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid model. Its PLM products and services include Windchill PLM, ThingWorx, ServiceMax, Arena, Codebeamer, Servigistics, FlexPLM and Kepware. Its CAD products and services include Creo 3D, Onshape, Vuforia and Arbortext. Its Windchill PLM application suite manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle-from concept through service and retirement-by enabling a digital thread of product parts, materials and configuration information. Its ThingWorx platform is flexible and purpose-built for industrial Internet of things.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ADVANTEST CORP (ADR) (ATEYY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advantest Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor and component test system product lines and mechatronics-related product lines, as well as other related research and development, maintenance and service activities. The Company consists of three business segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems Business segment provides test system products such as System on Chip (SoC) test systems and memory test systems for the semiconductor and electronic component industries. The Mechatronics-related Business segment provides test handlers for mechatronics-applied products that handle semiconductor devices, device interfaces that interface with the device under test, and nanotechnology-related products. The Services and Others segment provides comprehensive customer solutions, solutions for system-level testing of solid state drive (SSD) and other devices, support services, used equipment sales, and equipment leasing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CELESTICA INC (CLS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Celestica Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and providing hardware platform and supply chain solutions. It delivers supply chain solutions globally to customers in two operating segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of its ATS end market and comprises its Aerospace & Defense (A&D), Industrial, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business comprises its semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses. The CCS segment consists of its communications and enterprise end markets. The enterprise end market consists of Celesticas servers and storage businesses. It offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services to customers in both of its segments, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, systems integration, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

DOLBY LABORATORIES INC (DLB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. The two primary components of its licensing business are Branded Technologies, which include Branded Audio Codecs, Dolby Atmos & Dolby Vision, and Patents, which include Audio Patents and Imaging Patents. The Company's cinema imaging products include digital cinema servers used to load, store, decrypt, decode, watermark, and playback digital film files for presentation on digital cinema projectors and software used to encrypt, encode and package digital media files for distribution. Its cinema audio products include cinema processors, amplifiers and loudspeakers used to decode, render, and optimally play back digital cinema soundtracks, including those using Dolby Atmos. It also offers various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema, broadcast, and home entertainment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

