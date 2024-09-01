Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/1/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

GODADDY INC (GDDY) is a large-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GoDaddy Inc. is engaged in serving a market of entrepreneurs, developing and delivering easy-to-use products in a one-stop shop solution alongside personalized guidance. The Company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers and domain investors. The Company's segments include Applications and Commerce (A&C) and Core Platform (Core). The A&C segment primarily consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, notably its Website building products, as well as its commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions and sales of certain products when they are included in bundled offerings of its proprietary software products. The Core segment primarily consists of sales of domain registrations and renewals, aftermarket domain sales, Website hosting products and Website security products when not included in bundled offerings of its proprietary software products, as well as sales of products not containing a software component.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GODADDY INC

GDDY Guru Analysis

GDDY Fundamental Analysis

TRADE DESK INC (TTD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a self-service, cloud-based ad-buying platform, which enables its clients to plan, manage, optimize and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns. The Company's platform allows clients to execute integrated campaigns across ad formats and channels, including video, which includes connected television (CTV), display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions and streaming devices. Its platform provides integrated access to a range of omnichannel inventory and data sources, as well as third-party services. Its platform's integrations with inventory, publishers and data partners provides ad buyers with reach and decision capabilities, and its enterprise application programming interfaces (APIs) enable its clients to customize and expand platform functionality. The Company's clients are advertising agencies, advertisers and other service providers for agencies or advertisers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRADE DESK INC

TTD Guru Analysis

TTD Fundamental Analysis

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Keysight Technologies, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions. It operates through two segments: Communications Solutions Group (CSG) and Electronics Industrial Solutions Group (EISG). Its CSG segment serves customers, including commercial communications and aerospace, defense, and government end markets. Its CSG's solutions consist of electronic design and test software, electronic measurement instruments, systems and related services. The Company's EISG segment provides test and measurement solutions and related services across a set of electronic industrial end markets, focusing on applications in the automotive and energy industries and measurement solutions for consumer electronics, education, general electronics design and manufacturing, and semiconductor design and manufacturing. The Company also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the product development lifecycle.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC

KEYS Guru Analysis

KEYS Fundamental Analysis

PC CONNECTION, INC. (CNXN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PC Connection, Inc. delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, Ohio. The Company provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions, from the desktop to the cloud, including computer systems, data center solutions, software and peripheral equipment, networking communication, and other products and accessories, which the Company purchases from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers. The Company operates through three segments: Connection Enterprise Solutions, Connection Business Solutions and Connection Public Sector Solutions. Connection Enterprise Solutions segment is engaged in serving large enterprise customers. Connection Business Solutions segment is engaged in serving small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Connection Public Sector Solutions segment is engaged in serving federal, state, and local government and educational institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PC CONNECTION, INC.

CNXN Guru Analysis

CNXN Fundamental Analysis

FIRST SOLAR INC (FSLR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company and global provider of photovoltaic cells (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a semiconductor technology, which provides an alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. The Company operates through two segments: Modules Business and Other. Its Modules Business segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of CdTe solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. Third-party customers of the modules business segment include developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The Company's products include the Series 7 Module and Series 6 Plus module. The Company has its manufacturing locations in Malaysia, the United States and Vietnam. Its subsidiaries include First Solar Development, LLC, First Solar FE Holdings Pte. Ltd., and First Solar Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST SOLAR INC

FSLR Guru Analysis

FSLR Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.