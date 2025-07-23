Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 7/23/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

KLA CORP (KLAC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KLA Corporation is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions and services for the semiconductor and related electronics industries. The Company offers a portfolio of inspection and metrology products, and related services, software and other offerings, supports research and development (R&D) and manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs), wafers and reticles. Its segments include Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, and PCB and Component Inspection. Semiconductor Process Control segment provides comprehensive portfolio of inspection, metrology and software products, as well as related services, helping IC, wafer, reticle/mask and chemical/materials manufacturers achieve target yields throughout the entire fabrication process, from R&D to final volume production. The Specialty Semiconductor Process segment develops and sells advanced vacuum deposition and etch process tools, which are used by a range of specialty semiconductor customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KLA CORP

KLAC Guru Analysis

KLAC Fundamental Analysis

ADVANTEST CORP (ADR) (ATEYY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advantest Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor and component test system product lines and mechatronics-related product lines, as well as other related research and development, maintenance and service activities. The Company consists of three business segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems Business segment provides test system products such as System on Chip (SoC) test systems and memory test systems for the semiconductor and electronic component industries. The Mechatronics-related Business segment provides test handlers for mechatronics-applied products that handle semiconductor devices, device interfaces that interface with the device under test, and nanotechnology-related products. The Services and Others segment provides comprehensive customer solutions, solutions for system-level testing of solid state drive (SSD) and other devices, support services, used equipment sales, and equipment leasing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ADVANTEST CORP (ADR)

ATEYY Guru Analysis

ATEYY Fundamental Analysis

LAM RESEARCH CORP (LRCX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Its products and services are designed to help its customers build devices that are used in a variety of electronic products, including mobile phones, personal computers, servers, wearables, automotive vehicles, and data storage devices. Its product families include ALTUS, SABRE, SPEED, Striker, VECTOR, Flex, Vantex, Kiyo, Versys Metal, Syndion, Coronus, and DV-Prime, Da Vinci, EOS, and SP Series. Its customer base includes semiconductor memory, foundries, and integrated device manufacturers that make products such as non-volatile memory, dynamic random-access memory, and logic devices. It offers services in areas, such as nanoscale applications enablement, chemistry, plasma and fluidics, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LAM RESEARCH CORP

LRCX Guru Analysis

LRCX Fundamental Analysis

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC (STX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Storage Devices industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides mass-data storage infrastructure solution. The Companys principal products are hard disk drives, commonly referred to as disk drives, hard drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, the Company produces a range of data storage products, including solid state drives (SSDs), solid state hybrid drives, storage subsystems, as well as a scalable edge-to-cloud mass data platform. Its HDD products are designed for mass capacity storage and legacy markets. Mass capacity storage involves use cases, such as hyperscale data centers and public clouds, as well as emerging use cases. The Companys HDD and SSD product portfolio includes Serial Advanced Technology Attachment, Serial Attached SCSI and Non-Volatile Memory Express based designs to support a variety of mass capacity and legacy applications. Its systems portfolio includes storage subsystems for enterprises, cloud service providers, scale-out storage servers and original equipment manufacturers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC

STX Guru Analysis

STX Fundamental Analysis

AMPHENOL CORP (APH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphenol Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cables. The Company operates through three segments. The Harsh Environment Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of ruggedized interconnect products and other products for use in the industrial, defense, commercial aerospace, automotive, mobile networks, medical and other markets. Communications Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of connector and interconnect systems for use in the information technology and data communications, mobile devices, industrial, mobile networks, broadband communications, automotive, commercial aerospace and defense end markets. Its Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of sensors, sensor-based systems, connectors and value-add interconnect systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMPHENOL CORP

APH Guru Analysis

APH Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.