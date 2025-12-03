Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 12/3/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR) (SIMO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION is a provider of negative-AND (NAND) flash controllers for Solid State Drives (SSDs) and other solid state storage devices. The Company is mainly engaged in the design, development and sale of low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage market. The Company is mainly engaged in the development of NAND flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices, as well as specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices. In the mobile storage market, the Company's products are controllers used in SSDs, Embedded Multimedia Cards (eMMCs) and other embedded storage products, as well as flash memory cards, universal serial bus (USB) flash drives and other expandable storage products. The Company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and other devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR)

SIMO Guru Analysis

SIMO Fundamental Analysis

PTC INC (PTC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PTC Inc. is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products. Its computer-aided design (CAD) portfolio solutions enable companies to author product data. Its product lifecycle management (PLM) portfolio solutions enable companies to manage product data and orchestrate processes. Its software can be delivered on premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid model. Its PLM products and services include Windchill PLM, ThingWorx, ServiceMax, Arena, Codebeamer, Servigistics, FlexPLM and Kepware. Its CAD products and services include Creo 3D, Onshape, Vuforia and Arbortext. Its Windchill PLM application suite manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle-from concept through service and retirement-by enabling a digital thread of product parts, materials and configuration information. Its ThingWorx platform is flexible and purpose-built for industrial Internet of things.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PTC INC

PTC Guru Analysis

PTC Fundamental Analysis

HITACHI LTD (ADR) (HTHIY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hitachi Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of products and provision of services. The Company has five business segments. Digital Systems & Services segment provides services such as system integration, consulting and cloud services, information technology (IT) products and software and automated teller machines (ATMs). Green Energy & Mobility segment provides power grids, renewable energy, nuclear power and rail systems. Connective Industries segment provides elevators and escalators, home appliances and air conditioning, measurement and analysis systems for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and medical analysis equipment, industrial and distribution solutions, water and environmental solutions, and industrial equipment. Automotive Systems segment offers powertrain, chassis, advanced driver assistance and systems for two-wheelers. The Others segment is engaged in the management, sale and rental of real estate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HITACHI LTD (ADR)

HTHIY Guru Analysis

HTHIY Fundamental Analysis

RADWARE LTD (RDWR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company's solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications. The Company's products and activities are focused on protecting against cyber-attacks and ensuring optimal application service level for enterprises' and carriers' data centers. Its solutions include application and network security, and application delivery. Its application and network Security products include DefensePro Attack Mitigation Device, AppWall Web Application Firewall, DefenseFlow Cyber Command and Control application, and DefensePipe Cloud Scrubbing Service. Its application delivery products include Alteon NG, LinkProof NG and FastView. Its management solutions include APSolute Vision, application performance monitoring and vDirect.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RADWARE LTD

RDWR Guru Analysis

RDWR Fundamental Analysis

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS INC (PAY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paymentus Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 2,500 billers and financial institutions across North America. The Companys artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provides a single-vendor solution. Its proprietary Instant Payment Network (IPN) connects its IPN partners platforms and billers to its integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. Its platform for financial institutions reconnects financial institutions with their customers by providing a real-time financial hub where consumers can consolidate their financial obligations, pay bills, move money in real time and improve their understanding of their own financial position. Its solution offers electronic bill presentment across numerous channels, including Web, mobile, text, portable document format (PDF), email, interactive voice response (IVR), chatbot, social media and through its IPN partners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS INC

PAY Guru Analysis

PAY Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.