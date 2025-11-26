Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 11/26/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

VERISIGN, INC (VRSN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VeriSign, Inc. is a global provider of Internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, enables Internet navigation for various domain names. The Company helps to enable the security, stability, and resiliency of the domain name system and the Internet by providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global Internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution. It operates the authoritative directory, for all .com, .net, and .name domain names (generic top-level domains or gTLDs), as well as for certain transliterations of .com and .net in number of different native languages and scripts (internationalized generic top-level domains). It also operates the authoritative directory for all .cc domain names (country code top-level domain). The Company operates the technical or back-end systems for .edu and certain other gTLDs. Its operations infrastructure includes distributed servers, networking, and disaster recovery plans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VERISIGN, INC

VRSN Guru Analysis

VRSN Fundamental Analysis

CIENA CORP (CIEN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ciena Corporation is a network system, software, and services company which provides hardware, software, and services to a range of network operators and enables enhanced network capacity, service delivery, and automation. Its segments include Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. Networking Platforms segment consists of Optical Networking and Routing and Switching portfolios. Platform Software and Services which provides domain control management, analytics, data and planning tools and applications to assist customers in managing their networks. Blue Planet Automation Software and Services includes inventory management (BPI), multi-domain service orchestration, multi-cloud orchestration, route optimization and analysis (ROA), and unified assurance and analytics (UAA). Global Services segment offers a suite of value-added services that help its customers to build, operate and improve their networks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CIENA CORP

CIEN Guru Analysis

CIEN Fundamental Analysis

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC (AKAM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Akamai Technologies, Inc. is a cybersecurity and cloud computing company. The Company develops and provides solutions for global enterprises to build, secure and accelerate their applications and digital experiences. Akamai Connected Cloud, the Company's platform, is comprised of an edge and cloud architecture and underlying network for cloud computing, security and content delivery services. Its cloud computing services include compute, storage, networking, database and container management services that are required to build, deploy and secure applications and workloads. Its security solutions are designed to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces and users safe from a multitude of cyberattacks and online threats while improving performance. Its content delivery solutions consist of Web and mobile performance focused solutions and media delivery solutions. It also provides services and support for its customers as they utilize its solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC

AKAM Guru Analysis

AKAM Fundamental Analysis

QUALYS INC (QLYS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Qualys, Inc. is a provider of a cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security and compliance solutions. The Companys integrated suite of IT, security and compliance solutions delivered on Qualys' Enterprise TruRisk Platform enables its customers to identify and manage their IT and operational technology (OT) assets, collect, and analyze large amounts of IT security data, recommend, and implement remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions. The Company provides its solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. Its cloud platform offers an integrated suite of solutions that automates the lifecycle of asset discovery and management, security and compliance assessments, and remediation for an organizations IT infrastructure and assets, whether such infrastructure and assets reside inside the organization, on their network perimeter, on endpoints or in the cloud.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of QUALYS INC

QLYS Guru Analysis

QLYS Fundamental Analysis

DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE (ADR) (DASTY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dassault Systemes SE is a France-based software company, which provides different kind of three-dimensional (3D) solutions. Its product, 3DEXPERIENCE, is a business experience platform structured in four quadrants encompassing twelve brands: Social and Collaborative applications (including ENOVIA, 3DEXCITE, CENTRIC PLM), 3D Modeling applications (including SOLIDWORKS, CATIA, GEOVIA, BIOVIA); Simulation applications (including 3DVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA) and Information Intelligence applications (including NETVIBES, EXALEAD,MEDIADATA). The Company's structure is divided into three sectors: Manufacturing Industries (Transportation & Mobility; Aerospace & Defense; Marine & Offshore; Industrial Equipment; High-Tech; Home & Lifestyle; Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail) Life Sciences & Healthcare (Life Sciences) - (Life Sciences) Infrastructure & Cities (Energy & Materials; Construction, Cities and Territories; Business Services).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE (ADR)

DASTY Guru Analysis

DASTY Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.