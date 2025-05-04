Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 5/4/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DIODES INC (DIOD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The Company's products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; MOSFETs; Silicon Carbide (SiC) diodes and MOSFETs; protection devices; logic; photocoupler; voltage translators; amplifiers and comparators; sensors; and power management devices, such as alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) converters, DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, voltage references, light-emitting diode drivers, power switches, and voltage supervisors. It also has timing and connectivity solutions, including clock ICs, crystal oscillators, PCIe packet switches, multiprotocol switches, interface products, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed signals. It serves the industrial, automotive, computing, communications, and consumer markets. Its mixed-signal products, including high-speed mux/demux, digital switches, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CANON INC (ADR) (CAJPY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canon Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in business activities ranging from development and production to sales and service in the fields of printing, medical, imaging, and industrial. The Company consists of four business segments. The Printing Business Unit segment provides digital continuous ledger printers and digital cut sheet printers. The Medical Business Unit segment provides diagnostic ultrasound systems and X-ray systems. The Imaging Business Unit segment is engaged in the provision of interchangeable lens digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, and compact digital cameras. The Industrial Business Unit segment is engaged in the provision of semiconductor lithography equipment. The Company also provides handy terminals and document scanners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CORSAIR GAMING INC (CRSR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corsair Gaming Inc. is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and personal computer (PC) enthusiasts. The CompanyGs segments include Gamer and Creator Peripherals and Gaming Components and Systems. The Gamer and Creator Peripherals segment includes its high-performance gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, which include capture cards, Stream Decks, microphones and audio interfaces, its Facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, sim racing products, and gaming furniture, among others. The Gaming Components and Systems segment includes high-performance power supply units (PSUs), cooling solutions, computer cases, and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) modules, as well as high-end prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, and gaming monitors, among others. Its two proprietary software platforms include iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD (ICHR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the designing, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Its product includes gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery systems and subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Its gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition. Its chemical delivery systems and subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating and cleaning. It offers precision-machined components, weldments, electron beam and laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing and surface treatment technologies and other proprietary products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad portfolio of power semiconductors. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal computers, graphic cards, game consoles, flat panel televisions (TV), home appliances, power tools, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. Its product portfolio consists of two categories: power discrete and power ICs that serve the large and diverse analog market for power semiconductors. Its power discrete products consist of low, medium and high voltage power MOSFETs. Its power ICs deliver power and control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 2,700 products. It conducts its operations in the United States of America, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

