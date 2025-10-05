Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 10/5/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NOKIA OYJ (ADR) (NOK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company's businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company's segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks operating segments. The IP Networks and Applications segment comprises IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics operating segments. The Applications & Analytics operating segment offers software solutions spanning customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaboration, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, Internet of things (IoT), security, and analytics platforms that enable digital services providers and enterprises to accelerate and optimize their customer experience. The Company has Comptel Oyj among its subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NOKIA OYJ (ADR)

ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD (ICHR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the designing, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Its product includes gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery systems and subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Its gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition. Its chemical delivery systems and subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating and cleaning. It offers precision-machined components, weldments, electron beam and laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing and surface treatment technologies and other proprietary products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD

NETGEAR INC (NTGR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NETGEAR, Inc. is engaged in providing networking technologies for businesses, homes, and service providers. The Companys segments include NETGEAR for Business, Home Networking and Mobile. The NETGEAR for Business segment focuses on businesses and provides solutions for business networking, wireless local area network (LAN), audio and video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, security and remote management. The Home Networking segment focuses on consumers and provides high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi 6, WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 Tri-band and Quad-band mesh systems, routers, and subscription services that provide consumers with a range of value-added services focused on performance, security, privacy, and premium support. The Mobile segment focuses on both consumers and businesses and provides high-performance Mobile (4G/5G) products, including WiFi 7, WiFi 6/6E-enabled portable mobile hotspots and mobile routers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NETGEAR INC

VERINT SYSTEMS INC (VRNT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verint Systems Inc. helps brands increase customer experience (CX) automation with its differentiated artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Open Platform. AI-powered platforms are specifically designed for the customer engagement domain to increase the level of their CX automation. The Companys Verint Open Platform is designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between their organization and their customers: in the contact center, back office, branch, websites, and mobile apps. Its platform is differentiated based on an open approach and an architecture with behavioral data and Verint Da Vinci AI at the platform core. Its platform offers a range of applications and AI-powered bots available in the Verint Open Platform delivering a wide range of capabilities for contact centers, branches, back offices, websites, and the CX function. Its Platform Capabilities include Customer Self-Service, Agent Copilot Bots, Business Analytics, Workforce Engagement, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VERINT SYSTEMS INC

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad portfolio of power semiconductors. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal computers, graphic cards, game consoles, flat panel televisions (TV), home appliances, power tools, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. Its product portfolio consists of two categories: power discrete and power ICs that serve the large and diverse analog market for power semiconductors. Its power discrete products consist of low, medium and high voltage power MOSFETs. Its power ICs deliver power and control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 2,700 products. It conducts its operations in the United States of America, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

