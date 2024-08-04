Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 8/4/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (GDS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GDS Holdings Ltd is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in developing and operating high-performance data centers. The Company is neutral to operators and cloud service providers, which enables its customers to access all the major telecommunications networks in China, as well as Chinese and global public clouds which it hosts in many of its facilities. It offers colocation and managed services, including direct private connection to public clouds, a service platform for managing hybrid clouds, and where required, the resale of public cloud services. It also provides outsourced data center services. Its customers, which consist of cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, information technology (IT) service providers, large enterprises and public services customers. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the Chinese market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

NANO DIMENSION LTD - ADR (NNDM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nano Dimension Ltd, former ZBI Ltd, is an Israel-based company active in the technology sector. The Company operates as a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). Its portfolio solutions ranging from Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), Micro Additive Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) deep learning, Surface-Mount Technology SMT Pick-and-Place, and inkjet solutions. Products portfolio consists products such as, DragonFly IV advanced 3D printing, Admatec 3D printers, AME materials, Versatile High Speed Dispensing Solutions, Production SMD software, Full Convection Reflow Ovens, Global Inkjet Systems, DeepCube, Fabrica 2.0 and Fabrica Micro-AM Materials among others. The Company targets a range of industry sectors, such as smart electronic devices that rely on printed circuit boards, connected devices, Radio Frequency (RF) components and antennas, sensors, and smart products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Joseph Piotroski Portfolio

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

