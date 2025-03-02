Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 3/2/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

APPIAN CORP (APPN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Appian Corporation is a software company that automates business processes and operationalizes artificial intelligence (AI) with low-code design. The Company is engaged in helping organizations build applications and workflows, with a low-code automation platform. Its Appian platform is an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to transform the way they work, allowing them to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations. It offers Workflow, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Data Fabric, and Process Mining in one fully integrated, low-code platform. Its patented data fabric architecture delivers a solution, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and route processes from a 360-degree view of business operations. Its Self-Assembling Interface Layer (SAIL) technology and utilization of low-code design allows its customers to create intuitive user experiences and deploy them across Web and mobile devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

EASTMAN KODAK CO (KODK) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eastman Kodak Company is a manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials and chemicals. It operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Print segment is comprised of five lines of business: the Prepress Solutions business, the PROSPER business, the Software business, the Electrophotographic Printing Solutions business and the VERSAMARK business. Print segment products include digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, digital printing solutions using electrically charged toner-based technology, production press systems, consumables (primarily ink), inkjet components, software and services. Its Advanced Materials and Chemicals segment is comprised of four lines of business: Industrial Film and Chemicals business, Motion Picture business, Advanced Materials and Functional Printing business, and the Licensing and Analytical Services business. The Brand segment contains the brand licensing business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

