Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 11/2/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

DXC TECHNOLOGY CO (DXC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DXC Technology Company is a global technology services provider. The Company helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing information technology (IT), optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The CompanyGs segments include Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help its customers address key business challenges and accelerate transformations tailored to each customerGs industry and specific objectives. GBS offerings include consulting and engineering services and insurance software and business process services. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. GIS offerings include cloud IT outsourcing (ITO) and security and modern workplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

PAYSAFE LTD (PSFE) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paysafe Limited is a United Kingdom-based payments platform provider. The Company's integrated payments platform offers the full spectrum of payment solutions ranging from credit and debit card processing to digital wallet, eCash and real-time banking solutions. Its segments include Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. Merchant Solutions segment offers a range of solutions, including a full range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, and fraud and risk management tools. This segment includes Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. Digital Wallets segment is the combination of its legacy Digital Wallet and eCash solutions and services markets in Europe, United Kingdom, North America and Latin America. It also provides digital commerce solutions for specialized industry verticals, including iGaming, gaming, digital goods and cryptocurrencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AVNET INC (AVT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avnet, Inc. is a global electronic component technology distributor and solutions provider. It markets, sells, and distributes electronic components from electronic component manufacturers, including semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, and other integrated and embedded components. Its primary operating groups include Electronic Components (EC) and Farnell. EC serves a variety of markets ranging from industrial to automotive to defense and aerospace. EC offers an array of customer support options throughout the entire product lifecycle, including turnkey and customized design, supply chain, programming, logistics and post-sales services. The Farnell operating group primarily supports lower-volume customers and distributes a portfolio of kits, tools, electronic components, industrial automation components, and test and measurement products to both engineers and entrepreneurs, through an e-commerce channel. It also distributes new product introductions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD (ADR) (JKS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd is a holding company principally engaged in photovoltaic (PV) industry. The Company builds a vertically integrated solar power product value chain, manufacturing from silicon wafers to solar modules. The Companys main products comprise silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules. The Company sells its solar modules under JinkoSolar brand. The Company is also engaged in solar power generation and solar system engineering procurement construction (EPC) services. The Company mainly operates its businesses in the domestic and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

