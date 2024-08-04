Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On John Neff - 8/4/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CONCENTRIX CORP (CNXC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Concentrix Corporation is a global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology. The Company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation. Its customer lifecycle management solutions include services such as customer care, sales support and digital marketing. It also provides complementary services, including CX/user experience (UX) strategy and design, digital transformation, and voice of the customer (VOC) and analytics. Its CX/UX strategy and design solutions, including CX strategy, data-driven user design, journey mapping, and multi-platform engineering. Its digital transformation solutions include services such as robotic process automation and cognitive automation and mobile app development. ConcentrixCX, its VOC solutions platform, helps turn customer feedback into actionable insights. It operates under the trade name Concentrix + Webhelp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

FISERV INC (FI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fiserv, Inc. is a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The Company's segments include Merchant Solutions (Merchant) segment and the Financial Solutions (Financial) segment. The Merchant segment's businesses consist of small business, enterprise and processing. It provides products and services to small businesses and independent software vendors, including Clover, the Company's point-of-sale integrated commerce operating system for small business clients. It provides products and services to large businesses, including Carat, the Company's integrated commerce operating system for enterprise clients. The Financial segment's businesses consist of digital payments, issuing and banking. In digital payments business, the Company provides debit card processing services, debit network services and others. In issuing business, it provides credit card processing services, prepaid card processing services, card production services, print services and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

