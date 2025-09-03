Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/3/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC (DELL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dell Technologies Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and supporting a wide range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). Its ISG segment enables the Companys customers digital transformation with solutions that address artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and multi cloud environments. Its comprehensive storage portfolio includes modern and traditional storage solutions, including all-flash arrays, scale-out file, object platforms, hyper-converged infrastructure, and software-defined storage. Its CSG segment offers branded personal computers (PCs) including notebooks, desktops, and workstations and branded peripherals that include displays, docking stations, keyboards, mice, and webcam and audio devices, as well as third-party software and peripherals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

VONTIER CORP (VNT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vontier Corporation is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation, and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a connected mobility ecosystem. Its segments include Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental & Fueling Solutions. Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally enabled equipment and solutions to support efficient operations across the mobility ecosystem, including point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation solutions, telematics, data analytics, software platform for electric vehicle charging networks, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing. Repair Solutions segment manufactures and distributes aftermarket vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment and software through a network of mobile franchisees. Environmental & Fueling Solutions segment provides environmental and fueling hardware and software, and aftermarket solutions for global fueling infrastructure.

GEN DIGITAL INC (GEN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gen Digital Inc. is a global company. The Company offers a range of cyber safety brands, including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, MoneyLion, Avira, AVG and CCleaner, among others. Its cyber safety portfolio provides protection across three categories in multiple channels and geographies, including security and performance, identity protection, and online privacy. It also offers solutions in digital identity and access management, digital reputation, and restoration support services. It provides real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware and other online threats. These offerings monitor and block unauthorized traffic from the Internet to the device to help protect private and sensitive information when customers are online. Its LifeLock, Avast and AVG brands include monitoring credit reports, the dark web and social media accounts to help safeguard its customers personal information. Its VPN solutions provide an encrypted data tunnel.

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC (CLMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Climb Global Solutions, Inc. is a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company. The Company primarily operates through its Distribution segment, which distributes emerging technologies to corporate resellers, value-added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the name Climb Channel Solutions. This segment distributes technology products from software developers, software vendors or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to resellers and system integrators worldwide. The Company's Solutions segment is a cloud solutions provider and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers worldwide under the name Grey Matter. Across both segments, the Company offers an extensive line of products from software vendors and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management and other technically sophisticated domains.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

