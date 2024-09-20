Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/20/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HP INC (HPQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HP Inc. is a global provider of personal computing and other digital access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. The Company delivers a range of devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, three-dimensional (3D) printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. It operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktops and notebooks, detachables and convertibles, workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, displays, hybrid systems, software, solutions, and services. Printing segment offers consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, services, and solutions. Printing segment is also focused on graphics and 3D printing and personalization in the commercial and industrial markets. Corporate Investments include certain business incubation and investment projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

VONTIER CORP (VNT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vontier Corporation is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation, and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. The Company operates through three segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally enabled equipment and solutions to support efficient operations across the mobility ecosystem, including point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation solutions, telematics, data analytics, software platform for electric vehicle charging networks, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing. Its Repair Solutions segment manufactures and distributes aftermarket vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment, and software through a network of mobile franchisees. The Environmental & Fueling Solutions segment provides environmental and fueling hardware and software, and aftermarket solutions for global fueling infrastructure.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CGI INC (GIB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CGI Inc. is an information technology (IT) and business consulting services firm. It delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. Its segments include Western and Southern Europe (France, Spain and Portugal); United States (U.S.) Commercial and State Government; Canada; U.S. Federal; Scandinavia and Central Europe (Germany, Sweden and Norway); United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia; Finland, Poland and Baltics; Northwest and Central-East Europe (Netherlands, Denmark and Czech Republic); and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (mainly India and Philippines) (Asia Pacific). It specializes in digital transformation, data analytics and managed services in Miami. It works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network. It offers digital banking solutions to the Canadian credit union sector.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

