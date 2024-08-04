Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/4/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ADEIA INC (ADEA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adeia Inc. is a research and development and intellectual property licensing company. It operates as an incubator that invests in advanced research and development to create technologies for the entertainment, media, consumer electronics and semiconductor industries. It invents, develops, acquires, and licenses fundamental innovations that enhance a range of devices and shape the way various people explore and experience entertainment across a variety of platforms. Its solutions are focused on its consumers' interaction with media, consumer electronics, and entertainment. Its IP licensing platform provides access to innovations that allow its customers, who are media, entertainment, consumer electronics, social media and semiconductor companies, to create technology solutions and products. It licenses its portfolios across markets, such as multichannel video programming distributors, over-the-top video service providers, social media companies, consumer electronics, and semiconductors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

