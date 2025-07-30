Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/30/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Science Applications International Corporation is a technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) markets. The Company's portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. It integrates emerging technology securely into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives, including IT modernization, digital engineering, artificial intelligence and ground vehicles support. Its segments include Defense and Intelligence, and Civilian. Defense and Intelligence segment provides a diverse portfolio of national security solutions to the defense and intelligence departments and agencies of the United States Government. Civilian segment provides solutions to the civilian markets, encompassing federal, state, and local governments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

GLOBANT SA (GLOB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Globant S.A. is a digitally native technology services company. The Companys principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe. It builds digital journeys, which consists of different software products, including mobile apps, Web apps, sensors and other software and hardware appliances that work orchestrated by a backend that uses big data and fast data to create a understanding of each consumer and how to act upon each scenario. The Company delivers digital journeys with a comprehensive approach that includes Stay Relevant, which helps its customers stay fit for the future of their industries; Discover, which think and conceive specific digital journeys for each customer; Build, which creates each digital journey leveraging the work of its Studios, its services over platforms and its agile pods methodologies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC (DELL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dell Technologies Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and supporting a wide range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). Its ISG segment enables the Companys customers digital transformation with solutions that address artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and multi cloud environments. Its comprehensive storage portfolio includes modern and traditional storage solutions, including all-flash arrays, scale-out file, object platforms, hyper-converged infrastructure, and software-defined storage. Its CSG segment offers branded personal computers (PCs) including notebooks, desktops, and workstations and branded peripherals that include displays, docking stations, keyboards, mice, and webcam and audio devices, as well as third-party software and peripherals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

