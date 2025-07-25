Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/25/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

INTERDIGITAL INC (IDCC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: InterDigital, Inc. is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. It designs and develops foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. The Company licenses its innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, cars and other motor vehicles and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. It focuses on wireless technology, which is used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to fifth generation (5G) and advanced Wi-Fi technologies. The Company also focuses on video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON - ADR (ERIC) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company's segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks. The IT & Cloud business includes two business units: IT & Cloud Products and IT & Cloud Services. The focus in IT & Cloud is to help telecom operators and selected enterprises through the digital transformations ahead. It develops and delivers software-based solutions for television and media and combines a product portfolio that spans the television value chain, with systems integration and managed services. The portfolio includes compression, content publishing through set-top box or pure over-the-top, content delivery and analytics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

WESTERN DIGITAL CORP (WDC) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Storage Devices industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Digital Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions. It delivers hard disk drives (HDD) solutions for everyone from students, gamers, and home offices to enterprises and public clouds. The Company manufactures, markets, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States and in foreign countries through its sales personnel, dealers, distributors, retailers, and subsidiaries. Its portfolio of technology and products addresses multiple end markets: Cloud, Client, and Consumer. Cloud is comprised primarily of products for public or private cloud environments and end customers. Through the Client end market, it provides its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and channel customers a range of hard drive solutions across personal computer, mobile, gaming, automotive, virtual reality headsets, at-home entertainment, and industrial spaces. The Consumer end market offers a range of retail and other end-user products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC (DELL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dell Technologies Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and supporting a wide range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). Its ISG segment enables the Companys customers digital transformation with solutions that address artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and multi cloud environments. Its comprehensive storage portfolio includes modern and traditional storage solutions, including all-flash arrays, scale-out file, object platforms, hyper-converged infrastructure, and software-defined storage. Its CSG segment offers branded personal computers (PCs) including notebooks, desktops, and workstations and branded peripherals that include displays, docking stations, keyboards, mice, and webcam and audio devices, as well as third-party software and peripherals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

