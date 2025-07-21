Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/21/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORP (WDC) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Storage Devices industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Digital Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions. It delivers hard disk drives (HDD) solutions for everyone from students, gamers, and home offices to enterprises and public clouds. The Company manufactures, markets, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States and in foreign countries through its sales personnel, dealers, distributors, retailers, and subsidiaries. Its portfolio of technology and products addresses multiple end markets: Cloud, Client, and Consumer. Cloud is comprised primarily of products for public or private cloud environments and end customers. Through the Client end market, it provides its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and channel customers a range of hard drive solutions across personal computer, mobile, gaming, automotive, virtual reality headsets, at-home entertainment, and industrial spaces. The Consumer end market offers a range of retail and other end-user products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION (BAH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is the parent company of management and technology consulting and engineering services firm, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. It provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to U.S. and international governments. Its solutions include artificial intelligence, cloud, digital customer experience, elite training, enterprise DevSecOps, JADC2, mission readiness, security and workforce of the future. It supports critical missions for a range of federal government clients, including nearly all the U.S. government's cabinet-level departments, as well as for commercial clients, both domestically and internationally. It supports its federal government clients by helping them tackle challenges such as protecting soldiers in combat and supporting their families. It also provides technologies to evolve defense missions and delivers solutions to warfighters in the digital battlespace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CDW CORP (CDW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CDW Corporation is a multi-brand provider of information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The Companys array of offerings ranges from discrete hardware and software products to integrated IT solutions and services that include on-premises and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience and security. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business and Public. The Corporate segment primarily serves United States private sector business customers. The Small Business segment primarily serves United States private sector business customers. The Public segment comprises government agencies and education and healthcare institutions in the United States. The Companys solutions are delivered in physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. The Company provides integrated IT solutions in more than 150 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

