Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 3/26/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD (PGY) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pagaya Technologies Ltd is an Israel-based company. It is primarily engaged in financial technology (FinTech) industry. The Company develops data science, machine learning and AI technology (Artificial Intelligence) analytics, enabling accurate, real-time customer credit assessments. Company's customers are lending companies that, by connecting to the AI Pagaya network, have the opportunity to discover and approve new customers that meet their credit criteria. Thanks to the Company's solutions, its customers gains a customer without undue risk. Pagaya Technologies Ltd delivers technology that provides loan assistance such as personal, car and credit card loans. The Company serves its clients all over the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

NCR ATLEOS CORP (NATL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NCR Atleos Corporation is a financial technology company providing self-directed banking solutions to a global customer base, including financial institutions, merchants, manufacturers, retailers and consumers. The Company's solutions enable the acceleration of self-directed banking through ATM and interactive teller machine (ITM) technology, including software, services, hardware and its Allpoint network. The Company manages its operations in three segments: Self-Service Banking, Payments & Network, and Telecommunications and Technology (T&T). Self-Service Banking offers solutions that include a comprehensive line of ATM hardware and software, and related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services. Payments & Network offers access to its Allpoint retail-based ATM network. T&T offers managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients across all industries via direct relationships with communications service providers and technology manufacturers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

TERADATA CORP (TDC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teradata Corporation offers a complete cloud analytics and data platform for artificial intelligence (AI). Teradata Vantage is the Company's open and connected platform that is designed to allow organizations to leverage all their data across an enterprise, in a hybrid environment. Teradata Vantage platform includes Teradata VantageCloud and Teradata VantageCore. Teradata VantageCloud is its flexible, connected, and modern cloud platform that includes Teradata VantageCloud Lake (built on its cloud-native lake architecture) and Teradata VantageCloud Enterprise. Teradata VantageCore (its on-premises platform) integrates with its cloud offerings to enable hybrid environments. Teradata Vantage's key capabilities across all deployments include ClearScape Analytics and Query Grid. ClearScape Analytics provides in-database engine analytics functionality, open and connected integrations, and operationalization at scale for effective data preparation, advanced analytics, and AI/ML performance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES INC (NSIT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global solutions integrator. The Company designs, builds, and manages digital solutions to make running a business easier. The Company serves its clients in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Its offerings in North America and certain countries in EMEA and APAC include IT hardware, software and services, including cloud solutions. Its offerings in the remainder of its EMEA and APAC segments consist primarily of software and certain software-related services and cloud solutions. Its solutions include hybrid multi cloud, cybersecurity, data & artificial intelligence (AI), digital workplace and intelligent applications. Its hybrid multi cloud solutions are about adopting and building modern platforms from edge to data center to cloud (multi cloud and hybrid). Its cybersecurity solutions focus on automating and securely connecting modern platforms, including networks, security systems, and automation tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

