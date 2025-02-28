Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 2/28/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CGI INC (GIB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CGI Inc. is an information technology (IT) and business consulting services firm. It delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. Its segments include Western and Southern Europe (France, Spain and Portugal); United States (U.S.) Commercial and State Government; Canada; U.S. Federal; Scandinavia and Central Europe (Germany, Sweden and Norway); United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia; Finland, Poland and Baltics; Northwest and Central-East Europe (Netherlands, Denmark and Czech Republic); and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (mainly India and Philippines) (Asia Pacific). It specializes in digital transformation, data analytics and managed services in Miami. It works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network. It offers digital banking solutions to the Canadian credit union sector.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CGI INC

AMDOCS LTD (DOX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services to communications and media companies in both developed countries and emerging markets. The Company's offerings are based on a product and service mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as the cloud and cloud native, microservices, development and operations (DevOps), low-code/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology (IT) tools, open Application programming interface (APIs) and artificial intelligence (AI), generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), and machine learning (ML). Its comprehensive line of services is designed to address every stage of a service provider's lifecycle and includes consulting, delivery, quality engineering (testing), systems integration, operations, network services, experience-driven services, data, cloud, and content services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMDOCS LTD

ZIFF DAVIS INC (ZD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ziff Davis, Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and Internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and Martech. Its segments include Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses. Its Digital Media business operates a portfolio of Web properties and apps, which includes IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, Medpage Today, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, What to Expect and others. The Cybersecurity and Martech segment provides cloud-based subscription services to consumers and businesses, including cybersecurity, privacy, and marketing technology. It markets its Cybersecurity and Martech offerings to a spectrum of prospective business customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ZIFF DAVIS INC

PAYSAFE LTD (PSFE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paysafe Limited is a United Kingdom-based payments platform provider. The Company's integrated payments platform offers the full spectrum of payment solutions ranging from credit and debit card processing to digital wallet, eCash and real-time banking solutions. Its segments include Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. Merchant Solutions segment markets merchant solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. These solutions include a full range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, and fraud and risk management tools. Digital Wallets segment is the combination of its legacy Digital Wallet and eCash solutions and services markets in Europe, United Kingdom, North America and Latin America. It also provides digital commerce solutions for specialized industry verticals, including iGaming, gaming, digital goods and cryptocurrencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PAYSAFE LTD

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

