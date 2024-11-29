Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/29/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. (US) (ITRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of location-based services, consisting of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR), fleet management services and other tracking services. The Company also provides wireless communication products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Its operations consist of two segments: location-based services and wireless communications products. Its location-based services segment consists of its SVR and tracking services, fleet management and value-added services consisted of personal locater services and concierge services. Its wireless communications products segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location (AVL) and automatic vehicle identification. It primarily provides its services, as well as sells and leases its products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. (US)

MAXIMUS INC (MMS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maximus, Inc. is an operator of government health and human services programs and provider of technology solutions to governments. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment provides a variety of business process services (BPS), such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for United States state and local government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment delivers end-to-end solutions that help various United States federal government agencies, including program operations and management, clinical services, and technology solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment provides BPS for international governments and commercial clients. The services of this segment include health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. It also delivers services in the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAXIMUS INC

LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC (LDOS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Leidos, Inc. It develops smarter technology solutions, particularly for customers in highly regulated industries. Its segments include National Security and Digital, Health & Civil, Commercial & International and Defense Systems. Its National Security and Digital segment provides technology-enabled services and mission software capabilities for defense and intelligence customers in the areas of cyber, logistics, security operations and decision analytics, as well as IT operations and digital transformation programs across all U.S. federal government customers. Its Health & Civil segment provides services and solutions to federal and commercial customers in the areas of public health, care coordination, life and environmental sciences and transportation. Its Commercial & International segment provides technologically advanced services, solutions and products to commercial and international customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC

NETAPP INC (NTAP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Storage Devices industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NetApp, Inc. is an intelligent data infrastructure company. The Company combines unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to make data infrastructure intelligent. Its segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. Its Hybrid Cloud segment offers a unified data storage portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers modernize their data centers. Its Hybrid Cloud portfolio supports structured and unstructured data with unified storage optimized for flash, disk, and cloud storage to handle data-intensive workloads and applications. Hybrid Cloud includes software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services. Its Public Cloud segment offers a portfolio of products delivered primarily as-a-service, including related support. This portfolio includes cloud storage and CloudOps services. These services are available on the public clouds, including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NETAPP INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

